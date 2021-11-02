CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift, Brian Wilson, Sarah Reeves deliver new albums

By Jim Harrington
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three upcoming music releases that should be on your radar:. The multiplatinum pop star is set to release “Red” for the second time. Of course, this time around it’s “Taylor’s Version” — a rerecording/reimagining of Swift’s original “Red” from 2012. It features a number of guest stars, including Chris...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Teased Her Upcoming Re-Recorded Album ‘RED”

“IT’S RED SEASON,” an on-screen caption on Swift’s first Instagram Reel reads. Swift posted a video of herself in a red dress, with a red manicure, an extravagant red necklace and a long row of red shoes. Taylor is busy re-recording her “Red” album and she reminded fans, “21 days...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Celebrating 15 Years Of Taylor Swift

It was “fifteen” years ago today when Taylor Swift released her debut album, see what I did there?. The self-titled album launched a massive career for this superstar, and it featured huge songs like “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Tim McGraw,” and “Our Song.” However, the most impressive thing about the record is that Taylor wrote its songs while she was a freshman in high school, and it soon after rose to the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart. It spent twenty-four weeks at number one.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sarah Reeves
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Chris Stapleton
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift and Saweetie Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Taylor Swift and Saweetie are performing on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live. NBC has also confirmed that Ed Sheeran will perform during this weekend’s Kieran Culkin–hosted episode, after there were doubts he could make the show after testing positive for COVID-19. Swift will perform on November 13, during an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors. The following week, November 20, Saweetie takes the stage as Simu Liu hosts. Find the announcement below.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Taylor Swift's fans convinced she's dropped new music clues in rare home video

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute at-home video with her fans shot at what appears to be her Tribeca penthouse. The 'Swifties' (as Taylor's loyal followers are called) were then convinced that the clip dropped major clues about her upcoming music – but did you spot them?
MUSIC
hazard-herald.com

You can now buy a replica of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) album cover ring

Taylor Swift is giving her fans the chance to own a budget version of the ring she wears on the cover of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker teamed up with jeweller Cathy Waterman and her daughter, Claire Winter Kislinger, on the replica of the dazzling $7,390 diamond 'Love' sparkler - which she gifted the pop megastar when she was making the record in 2011.
MUSIC
news-graphic.com

Carole King praises Taylor Swift

Carole King has praised Taylor Swift for being "real". The 'Love Story' hitmaker inducted the 79-year-old singer into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (30.10.21) and the veteran performer thinks Taylor - who also sang 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?' at the event - was the "perfect" choice to do so because they are so similar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Madness
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Taylor Swift Mashes Up Bruce and Bon Jovi at 2011 Jersey Gig

Taylor Swift emerged from a long performance hiatus on Saturday night when she inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she kicked off the night with a synth-pop rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Tab

Meet ‘Luswiftsoc’: The new group of Lancs students dedicated to Taylor Swift

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! A new society is being formed at Lancaster University, which focuses on the music and life of Taylor Swift. Named “Luswiftsoc”, the founders of this group: Emily, Adam, Matthew, Bethan, and Sam, are second year students who describe themselves as “die-hard Taylor Swift fans”, and they decided to create this society over the summer. This is a highly anticipated group within Lancaster University, and they are currently in the process of becoming an official Student’s Union affiliated society.
COLLEGES
Deadline

Taylor Swift Touts Re-Recorded ‘Red’ In New Video: “It’s Worth The Wait”

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her Red album is arriving soon, and she promised fans in a social media post on Friday that “it’s worth the wait.” In her first Instagram Reel, Swift was a vision in red, including a puff-sleeve top, red nails, flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewelry and a wrapped, red present. All were displayed as the words “It’s a red season” appear and her re-recording for the track “Red” plays in the background. Swift captioned the Reel “21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it’s worth the wait❗️.” The re-recording is part of Swfit’s ongoing campaign to re-record her first six albums and regain some control over her back catalog. That’s after her perceived arch-enemy, artist manager Scooter Braun, bought her former Big Machine label. He has since been Public Enemy No. 1 to Swifties, despite many concilatory moves, and has since sold Swift’s masters for $300 million to investment firm Shamrock Holdings. Swift has also declined that firm’s peace overtures. Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is out Nov. 12. The original appeared nine years ago. The new edition will include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy