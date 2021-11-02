CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Matthews teenager found safe, reunited with family

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old who was reported...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge dissolves Britney Spears' conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears' fans celebrated outside of Los Angeles Superior Court Friday after a judge terminated a conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's personal life and finances since 2008. CBS News' Carter Evans reports. Then, Carolyn Reinach Wolf, an executive partner and director of mental health law at the firm Abrams Fensterman, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her legal analysis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
The Associated Press

Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory. Rittenhouse,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wbtv
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy