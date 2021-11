As if a 41-point loss to the New England Patriots was not hard enough to swallow, the New York Jets got another blow with the news that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had sprained his PCL in the game and will now miss 2-4 weeks because of the injury. On Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO