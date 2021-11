Update, November 3 at 10:19 a.m.: Britney Spears’s mother, Lynne Spears, is requesting that over $600,000 of her own legal fees come “out of the conservatorship estate or assets on hand” in a court petition filed Monday. “Page Six” reports that while Lynne never had a formal role in the conservatorship case, her attorneys want Britney to pay for their services as Lynne is an interested party who told the court details about her daughter’s restrictive conservatorship. Lynne’s attorneys filed this request one day before Britney posted and then deleted an Instagram caption reading: “my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

