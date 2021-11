All of a sudden, there is the possibility that Andrew Cuomo may go to jail. A woman has complained that Cuomo had her brought to the governor’s mansion to fix his phone and, according to her story, he put his hand into her blouse to feel her breast. So far, this is the only one of the complaints lodged against the former governor that is considered to be criminal. The complaint was very specific, basically saying that Cuomo’s touching was both unwanted and unwelcome. This misdemeanor offense could bring Cuomo into the criminal justice system and, if he is found guilty, may be punishable by up to a year in jail. That would be extraordinary, considering the fact that Cuomo once prosecuted criminal cases in New York County.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO