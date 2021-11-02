CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cleo Smith ‘alive and well’ after going missing more than two weeks ago

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgLm1_0ckVfvyq00
'My name is Cleo': WA police announce missing four-year-old girl Cleo Smith found – video

The mother of Cleo Smith has declared her “family is whole again”, after her four-year-old daughter was found alive and well more than two weeks after she went missing from a campsite in remote Western Australia.

Western Australia police said they had found Cleo alone in a house in Carnarvon, about 900km north of Perth, at 1am on Wednesday. They arrested a man a short time later.

The WA police commissioner, Chris Dawson, told the ABC that police had a 36-year-old man in custody. He said there was “no family connection”.

The house she was found in was declared a forensic scene with police officers combing through it, looking for extra evidence that will help piece together how she was taken.

“To find a little girl, a vulnerable little girl, after 18 days, you know, obviously people think the worst, but importantly, hope was never lost,” Dawson said. “The fact she’s been found alive … I think Australia is rejoicing, you know, it is such a wonderful outcome.”

Dawson said the community in WA, and particularly in Carnarvon, deserved credit for helping with the investigation after police received information about a car connected to her disappearance.

Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, posted on Instagram at about 6am local time about her daughter’s discovery with the caption “our family is whole again”.

The police deputy commissioner, Col Blanch, said police had broken into the locked house and found the girl in one of the rooms.

“It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia police force rescued Cleo Smith,” he said.

“Cleo is alive and well. One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her, ‘What’s your name?’ She said, ‘My name is Cleo’.”

Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

The four-year-old vanished from the Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon on 16 October.

Her mother was the last known person to see her. Smith said her daughter had woken up about 1.30am asking for water before going back to bed. In the morning Cleo and her sleeping bag were gone from the family’s tent.

“This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for,” Blanch said.

The Carnarvon shire president, Eddie Smith, told 2GB radio he had realised something was going on when his phone started ringing on Wednesday.

“My phone started to ring flat out and I knew there was something going on here,” he said. “Cleo Smith had been found. I rang the police and they told me it was correct.”

Australia’s leaders were quick to express their joy at the news and to thank the police and others who had searched for Cleo over two harrowing weeks.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, called Cleo’s discovery “wonderful, relieving news”.

“The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realised, is just a huge relief and a moment for great joy,” Morrison said during a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

Morrison said Cleo’s disappearance had “captured the hearts of Australians as we felt such terrible sorrow for the family”.

“I want to thank, particularly, all of the police and all of those who were involved in making sure that Cleo is safe and we are so thankful…I just thank God that Cleo is home and that she is safe,” Morrison said.

The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, said it was “such happy news”. “To all those who tirelessly searched for this little girl, you deserve our thanks.”

Blanch said the outcome was down to “some incredible police work”.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers. And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia police force.”

The NSW police commissioner, Mick Fuller, told 2GB his WA counterpart, Dawson, told him he had broken down and cried at the news.

Fuller said he had thought the chances of finding Cleo alive were “so slim”.

“West Australian police never gave up on Cleo: it was good old-fashioned police work that resulted in her being found alive,” Fuller said.

Blanch said the man in custody was being questioned by detectives.

“We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds,” Blanch said. “For now – welcome home Cleo.”

A press conference was expected to be held mid-morning Perth time.

Det Insp Jon Rouse, the manager of victim identification at the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, said he had emailed colleagues in WA early on Wednesday morning to congratulate them. Rouse said he had seen the heartbreak when children could not be recovered, including the tragic case of the Queensland boy Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted from a bus stop in 2003.

A taskforce of 100 police officers, led by Det Supt Rod Wilde, had been based out of Carnarvon for 18 days looking for clues into Cleo’s disappearance. They used reconnaissance planes to carry out real-time surveillance.

The position of the zipper on the tent flap – too high for Cleo to reach – suggested she had not opened the tent herself.

“The positioning of that zipper for the flap is one of the circumstances that has caused us to have grave concerns for Cleo’s safety,” Insp John Munday said five days into the search.

That prompted police to pursue the “nightmare scenario” that she had been abducted.

Cleo’s mother maintained throughout the ordeal that Cleo would never have left the tent on her own.

Comments / 92

Sunbunny064
4d ago

Bless little miss Cleo, bless the search and rescue teams that didn't give up, bless God for watching over to make sure that baby was returned safe. May justice come swiftly to the man who took her.

Reply(1)
38
Chatta Huffman
4d ago

wow. that is amazing. sadly these situations rarely have a good outcome. So glad for her and her family, and to hear good news for a change. Kudos to all who helped find this baby.

Reply(1)
40
Tina Combee
4d ago

I would like to Thank everyone one involved in never stopping never giving up searching for Cloe Thank you from the 🌞 Sunshine State wonderful now she will heal in her Daddy and Mommies arms

Reply(1)
32
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

The important details Cleo Smith's terrified mum revealed in her heartbreaking TV interview - as police focus on 'worst case scenario' that she was snatched while her baby sister slept metres away

Cleo Smith's shell-shocked mother has revealed the four-year-old had been sleeping metres from her baby sister before she disappeared from the family's tent, as police focus on a 'worst case scenario' where the little girl was snatched in her sleep. Ellie Smith and her partner, Jake Gliddon fronted the media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cleo Smith timeline: What happened to the four-year-old who went missing for 18 days?

Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family’s tent at a coastal campsite in Western Australia, has been found alive and well after 18 days of intense search efforts.Investigators raided a house in the early hours of Wednesday morning, finding the child alone and unharmed to the jubilation of her parents and all involved in the hunt.A 36-year-old man has since been taken into custody.Western Australia Police deputy commissioner Col Blanch described seeing experienced detectives openly crying with relief, commenting: “We were literally looking for a needle in a haystack and we found it.”Speaking from the Cop26...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cleo Smith: Madeleine McCann’s parents say story ‘gives them hope’

Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they have been given “hope” after the four-year-old Australian girl was found alive on Monday after being missing for 18 days. Cleo Smith was found “alive and well” on Monday after vanishing from her parent’s tent on a camp site in the town of Carnarvon, Western Australia. The disappearance triggered a massive search which led to police recovering the child in a home more than 60 miles away from the campsite. The four-year-old’s case was labelled “Australia’s Madeleine McCann” due to similarities to Madeleine’s disappearance while holidaying in Portugal 14 years ago with her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia Police#Australia#Wa#Abc#Instagram
BBC

Cleo Smith: Missing 4-year-old found alive in Australia

A four-year-old girl missing for 18 days in a remote part of Western Australia has been found alive and well in a locked house, police have said. Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite near the town of Carnarvon on 16 October, triggering a massive search. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Why four-year-old Cleo Smith ISN'T on the missing persons register despite vanishing from outback camp 12 days ago

Little Cleo Smith's name has yet to be added to the federal government's missing persons register despite the youngster vanishing from an outback camp nearly two weeks ago. An extensive search for the four-year-old - who vanished from a campsite near Carnarvon in north-western Western Australia in the early hours of October 16 - has so far proven fruitless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Cleo Smith rescue: Neighbour says suspect was seen buying nappies and ‘acting weird’ before police swooped

A neighbour says he observed the suspect in the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith acting strangely, including buying nappies just two days before police swooped to rescue the missing Australian girl, leading to some calls online that he be rewarded for this information.Henry Dodd lives on the same street where Cleo was found alone but “alive and well” in a locked room in Carnarvon, Western Australia.In an interview, Mr Dodd recalled that the 36-year-old suspect had been behaving strangely just days before the police raided the house at midnight on Tuesday.He had also spotted him buying nappies at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Missing Four-year-old Australian Girl Found After Two-week Search: Police

A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well", police said Wednesday, more than two weeks after she had gone missing during a family camping trip. Cleo Smith was found in a "locked house" in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen, early Wednesday morning, Western Australia police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

WA police release audio of moment Cleo Smith was rescued

A Western Australian man being interviewed regarding the suspected abduction of Cleo Smith has been released from hospital after he was treated for self-inflicted injuries for the second time, police say, with investigators expected to announce charges imminently. The WA premier, Mark McGowan, visited Cleo and her family in Carnarvon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘Our little girl is back’: Cleo Smith’s family thank WA police in first public statement

The family of Cleo Smith have thanked police and locals in their remote Western Australian community for helping to “bring their little girl back” to them. In their first public statement, released on Friday afternoon, Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, and stepfather, Jake Gliddon, said the family were “humbled by the love and support” they had received from “not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country” in relation to their daughter’s alleged abduction.
AUSTRALIA
Telegraph

Could Maddie McCann have been saved like Cleo Smith?

In the end it was four simple words which ended 18 days of desperate searching and fading hope – and sparked troubling questions about another missing daughter on another continent. “My name is Cleo,” uttered four-year-old Cleo Smith as she was found by shocked officers in a bedroom in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy