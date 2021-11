This week, the U.S. Navy issued a sweeping new order that details exactly what’s going to happen to sailors who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. In a memo published on October 14th, the Navy makes its stance on forced vaccination among the ranks very clear. If you don’t get the vaccine, you will be discharged and the Navy will also seek to force those separated members to pay the government back for all of their training and education.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO