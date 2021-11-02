CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

NJTA and NJDOT propose closure of McClellan Avenue Railroad Crossing

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following public notice is from the Borough of Berlin. Mayor and Council recently learned of a plan by New Jersey Transit Authority (NJTA) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) proposing the closure of the railroad crossing on McClellan Avenue. This would virtually cut off a large section of...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor Trailer Towed Away After Blocking Port Authority Traffic In Allentown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer that had been blocking the Port Authority light rail service Friday night has been taken away, according to Port Authority. Port Authority tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Friday that a tractor trailer was in the path of the rail line in Allentown. In the meantime, people relying on public transit had to take a shuttle from First Avenue Station to South Hills Junction to leave the downtown area. UPDATE: The shuttle is operating between First Avenue Station and South Hills Junction but will make a stop at Station Square. https://t.co/PLQRtcM3QT — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 6, 2021 Light rail service is detoured through Allentown in the evenings due to ongoing construction work at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel. Port Authority tweeted again around 1 a.m. Saturday that the vehicle had been cleared from the tracks. Update: The tractor trailer has been removed from the rails and the rail system is back to its detoured routing via Allentown for the remainder of service. https://t.co/xfOIMm6wyK — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 6, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
klkntv.com

Street closures begin Monday for railroad repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced temporary street closures beginning on Monday. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, November 8 – North 84th St. between Cornhusker Highway and just north of the railroad crossing will be closed. 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, to 7 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
SignalsAZ

Mingus Avenue Closure in Cottonwood

Effective Monday, November 8, at 7:00 am, Mingus Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between 10th Street and 12th Street as the contractor begins installing underground storm drain pipe. This closure is expected to be in place until Wednesday, November 24. No through traffic will be allowed during this closure. Access to residents and businesses within the area will be allowed, but must be approached from the 12th Street side of the closure.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
thesunpapers.com

Board OKs applications for Tom Brown Road subdivisions

Moorestown’s planning board had its first meeting of the month on Nov. 4 and discussed several items, including applications on its agenda. The board began by approving a motion to approve meeting minutes from the Aug. 19 and Oct. 7 meetings. Two similar applications were for MiPro Homes LLC: one...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Njta#Njdot#Council#Ems#The Governing Body
cityofsanrafael.org

ROAD CLOSURE: Fifth Avenue between B and C St

On Friday, November 12, the AC Marriott Hotel construction team will be having their crane removed from the construction site. This will require a closure of both lanes on Fifth Avenue between B Street and C Street. The road will be closed from 7 am to 4 pm. Detours are...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
thesunpapers.com

Bond referendum focuses on new air conditioning/heating system

Residents of Berlin, Gibbsboro and Voorhees will vote on financing for a new HVAC system at Eastern Regional High School through a Dec. 14 bond referendum. The school currently uses hot water to heat its building, but there is no air conditioning or climate control. The new system would provide room-controlled air conditioning, heating and improved air ventilation through the entire building at a cost of about $10 million.
POLITICS
thesunpapers.com

Committee celebrates completion of Dill House renovations

Volunteers and members of the Berlin Historic Preservation Commission met at the historic James T. Dill House on Oct. 30 to celebrate completion of renovations there and acknowledge reaching a donation goal of $180,000 set three years ago. 1 of 13. The house, built in 1855, was saved from demolition...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wevv.com

Railroad Crossing Repair Scheduled for SR 62 in Boonville

The Indiana Department of Transportation is giving drivers the heads up on an upcoming road closure in Boonville. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, railroad crews with Norfolk Southern will begin replacing the railroad crossing on SR 62 between Railroad Avenue and Nicholas Drive in Boonville. According to INDOT, the work will...
BOONVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Launches Survey For Commuters To Weigh In On Transit Development Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is making some changes to two of its transit services, and it wants you to weigh in. The Department of Transportation is making a new plan for the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector. The five-year strategy looks to improve the routes based on community needs, so the City wants to know how it can best prioritize service improvements. Commuters can fill out a newly released survey to help the department better understand their needs. The survey includes questions like how often you use the routes, and what your purpose is for taking the bus or boat. It is open through the end of the month. “This 5-year transit investment strategy will identify opportunities to improve existing Charm City Circulator routes and increase equitable service capacities,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.  “Transportation is a key quality of life issue, especially for those in underserved communities, so this transit plan lays the foundation for building an inclusive, equitable transit system needed to serve the residents of Baltimore City.” The City is also holding a public meeting about the planned changes on Nov. 16. The latest Transit Development Plan information can be found by visiting www.streetsofbaltimore.com/tdp.
BALTIMORE, MD
Awesome 92.3

Union Pacific Railroad Working on Crossing Improvements

Union Pacific Railroad has notified the City of Sedalia that beginning on Thursday, Nov. 4, and continuing through Mon., Nov. 8, UP will be making improvements to the rail crossings at street intersections from Moniteau Avenue to North State Fair Blvd. Work is scheduled overnight between 1:30 a.m. and 8:30...
SEDALIA, MO
lebtown.com

Closure of North Fifth Street railroad crossing extended through Thursday

Closure of the railroad crossing on North Fifth Street will be extended through Thursday, according to a press release by the City of Lebanon. The closure had originally been planned to last through Tuesday. The city said it was notified Tuesday afternoon by Norfolk Southern that repairs would now be completed by end of day Thursday, Nov. 4.
LEBANON, PA
thesunpapers.com

Democrats slated to keep seats on Gloucester Township Council

With 90 percent of districts having been reported, incumbent Democrat David Mayer is on track to renew his position as Mayor within Gloucester Township against Republican candidate Joseph Damico III and Independent Samuel Sweet. As of 12:59 a.m. Wednesday morning, Meyer has received 48.01 percent of the tallied votes, while...
ELECTIONS
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Bryan Gallagher

The borough stands to realize a windfall gain of millions of dollars through the American Recovery Plan (ARP) and the most imaginative application of these funds that it can conceive of is new parking meters? Maybe I’m out of touch, but who wants new parking meters? Surely there’s a more useful way that these funds could be applied.
TRAFFIC
wevv.com

Repairs to Railroad Crossing in Tennyson Prompts Road Closure

In Warrick County, the Indiana Department of Transportation will be replacing an aging railroad crossing on State Road 161 in Tennyson. The work will begin Tuesday, November 9th. The crossing that needs to be replaced is located on S.R. 161 between 1st and Oak streets in Tennyson. According to INDOT,...
TENNYSON, IN
Salina Post

City announces street closings for railroad crossing repairs

Parts of two streets will be closed this week for railroad crossing repairs. The City of Salina announced today that S. Fourth Street south of E. Iron Avenue will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for railroad crossing repairs. Additionally, Schilling Road between S. Ninth Street and and S. Ohio Street...
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy