Southern University Ag Center postpones youth holiday cooking camp

By Sanestina Hunter
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Ag Center postpones youth cooking camp, Creating Healthy Enjoyable Foods (C.H.E.F.) until further notice. The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday, November, 2.

The camp is open to children ages 9 to 12, with a registration fee of $25 per child.

According to the press release, C.H.E.F. was designed to teach youth basic cooking principles and nutrition education based on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

For more information on C.H.E.F visit suagcenter.com or call 22-771-2144

