CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halle Berry's 'Bruised' To Feature Star-Studded Soundtrack Co-Produced By Cardi B

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe female-driven soundtrack will feature tracks hand-picked by Berry herself, from Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, and more. Halle Berry’s upcoming mixed martial arts film Bruised just got even more exciting. The film, which the Academy Award-winning actress both directs and star in, will be...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry & Look-Alike Son Maceo, 8, Hold Hands While Out In Beverly Hills — Photos

The Oscar winner went makeup-free and opted for casual attire as she stepped out with her youngest child in California on Oct. 12. Halle Berry, 55, was photographed holding hands with look-alike son Maceo-Robert, 8, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday, October 12. The X-Men actress stepped out with her youngest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, for the casual outing, for which Halle looked like a true natural beauty. I mean, does this woman even age?
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Went Down At Cardi B's Star-Studded Birthday Party

On October 11, Rapper and proud Libra Cardi B turned 29 years old. As expected, fellow celebs and took to social media to share their well wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Halle Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib xx." Berry's birthday wishes didn't go unnoticed, though, as Cardi couldn't hide her excitement over the unexpected message. "Thank you soooo much," the "Bodak Yellow" star wrote in a quote tweet. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yung Baby Tate
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Rapsody
Person
Flo Milli
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Cardi B
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Offset surprises Cardi B with a brand new house for her birthday

Cardi B has officially celebrated her 29th birthday with one big bash. As reported by TMZ, the party was a star-studded affair (as expected), with many familiar names and faces in attendance including Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts Film#Cardi B Saweetie#Academy Award#City Girls#Latto#Dream Doll#Mma
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Halle Berry Looks Back on Catastrophic Portrayal of Catwoman

Halle Berry famously (or infamously) won a Razzie for playing Catwoman. I think it's pretty safe to say that Halle Berry's time in the DC Universe is something the decorated actress would choose not to relive and quite frankly, it's for the best. To give you some history lesson, Berry starred in the 2004 reimagining of Catwoman which is widely regarded by many fans and critics as one of the worst comic book films ever made. It even earned the actress a Razzie award for her portrayal of Patience Phillips (not Selina Kyle) although she was a good sport about it.
MOVIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony to star in new animated stoner cartoon series

Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony have been cast in the upcoming adult animated series “The Freak Brothers.” The stoner cartoon is based on the cult comic classic “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” which debuted in 1968 and follows the adventures of a trio of pot-loving brothers. The new series has the brothers transported to modern-day San Francisco after smoking some magic weed, and they find their counterculture haven overrun by tech bros, real estate developers and Instagram influencers.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FanBolt.Com

See Halle Berry in Netflix’s ‘Bruised’ – Free Virtual Movie Screening

This Thanksgiving, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry directs and stars in Netflix‘s Bruised, about a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out. And FanBolt is thrilled to have free passes to an early virtual screening of the film. This contest...
MOVIES
Page Six

Cardi B is completely starstruck as she meets Robert Pattinson

Cardi B may be an A-list rapper, but that didn’t stop the Bronx native from fanning-out over “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” the “Up” rapper, 29, tweeted out with video of her running into the 35-year-old actor at a Los Angeles party thrown in honor of British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful OBE.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Roc Nation Releases Star Studded 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack

Roc Nation releases ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack with a new Jay-Z and Kid Cudi track leading the way. The Harder They Fall had its world premiere at the London Film Festival earlier this month and since then, reviews on the film have been out of this world. What else should we expect with a star-studded cast featuring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole?
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: ‘Moonfall’ [Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson]

Halle Berry fans may be excited for her directorial debut via the forthcoming Netflix film, ‘Bruised’ (as we reported here), but the Academy Award winner isn’t waiting until its November 24 premiere to move on to announcing her next project. Joining forces with EMMY, TONY, & Golden Globe-nominated actor Patrick...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy