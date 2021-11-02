CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Raiders WR Ruggs faces charge after fatal crash

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after...

www.swiowanewssource.com

New York Post

Video shows Henry Ruggs sobbing at Las Vegas crash site as victim’s car burns

Former first-round NFL draft pick Henry Ruggs III was caught on video sobbing after he allegedly smashed his Corvette Stingray into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. The dramatic clip of the fiery wreck early Tuesday, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Ruggs, 22, on the ground with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Raiders Wr Ruggs#Ap Archive
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts On Henry Ruggs III Fatal Accident, Felony Charges: ‘It Hurts My Heart For Everybody Involved’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the situation involving his former teammate at Alabama is “unfortunate to see.” “I give my condolences to the family of the young lady that passed away and it’s unfortunate to see a situation like that unfold. I’ll just kind of leave it at that. It hurts my heart for everybody involved,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Another Raider accused of violent hit-and-run car crash

A lawsuit has been filed against another member of the Las Vegas Raiders for his alleged involvement in a car crash that happened over a year ago. Another member of the Las Vegas Raiders has been accused of being involved in a violent hit-and-run crash, according to a report from TMZ. In the report, TMZ states that a woman has filed a lawsuit against Damon Arnette, a former first-round pick out of Ohio State.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

At approximately 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, at a suburban intersection just a few miles west of the famed Strip, police say Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4. The Toyota burst into flames. The fire department located the driver, a...
NFL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

Man who collapsed after getting off bike to shoo dogs has died, Wichita police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police believe a man who died Thursday had suffered a medical condition after he was approached by two dogs while riding his bike. Officers and EMS responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the report of an animal bite near Lynette Woodard Park at 18th and Volutsia. Capt. Jeff Weible said the man, who was in his 60s, did not have any visible bite wounds.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Child dies after being attacked by family dog in Creek County, officials say

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 7-year-old boy died after a family dog attacked him Wednesday evening in Creek County, according to the sheriff's office. Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a report of a missing boy south of Keifer. A news release from the sheriff's office says a family member found the boy on the property shortly after deputies arrived.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver Hospitalized After Tractor Trailer Rolls Down A Hill In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after the truck rolled down a hill in Westmoreland County on Thursday night. The crash occurred along I-70 in Rostraver when the driver lost control and went down the hill, ending up along Finley Road, which runs parallel to I-70. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The airbags of the truck did deploy. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Texas plane crash: Aircraft owner identified as video shows shocking aftermath of Houston wreck

A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew crashed and burst into flames near Houston, Texas.Officials say that amazingly no-one was killed in the accident in Waller County, and two people were treated in hospital.The MD-87 aircraft, which had three crew members onboard, was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.“WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-87 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.,” tweeted Waller County Office of Emergency Management.Flames from the aircraft sent huge plumes of smoke into the air...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Deadly Late Night Oakley Shooting

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Two men were dead and two other gunshot victims being treated at John Muir Hospital after an apparent domestic disturbance erupted in gunfire late Saturday night in a quiet Oakley neighborhood. East Contra Costa Fire Chief Gil Guerrero said crew responded to “reports of gunfire with multiple victims” around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Main Street and Malicoat. Police and sheriff’s deputies also responded. “Our officers were called out here at 10:14 p.m. for some sort of family disturbance,” said Oakley Police Lt. Paul Beard. “When we got here we found that four people had been struck by...
OAKLEY, CA

