Rosalía's Long-Awaited New Album, 'Motomami,' Is Finally On the Way

By Jon Blistein
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022. The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to be covered in red glitter. The video also features...

dexerto.com

Malu Trevejo responds to claims she ‘faked’ Travis Scott record label signing

Influencer Malu Trevejo has responded to accusations that she ‘faked’ getting signed to Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, after his manager appeared to deny it. Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-American singer and influencer who first became popular as a result of her videos on the platform Musical.ly, and now has over 20 million followers on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian

Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021...
MUSIC
NME

Watch SZA bring out Travis Scott for surprise ‘Love Galore’ performance

SZA – real name Solána Imani Rowe – was performing in Scott’s home city on Wednesday (November 3) as part of her ‘Good Days Fall 2021’ tour, which concludes in Las Vegas on November 14. Part-way through the 18-song set, SZA brought out Scott to perform their collaborative track ‘Love...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to two new Travis Scott songs

Travis Scott has dropped his first solo material of the year. Listen to “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” below. “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” are Scott’s first new tracks since he dropped No.1 hit "Franchise," featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug, in 2020. The songs appear ahead of Scott's annual Astroworld festival, taking place this weekend (November 5-6) in Houston, Texas.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to SahBabii’s new album Do it for Demon

Tattooed on SahBabii's forehead is an upside-down crucifix and the mark of the beast. He got that ink long before chart-topping rappers were literally dancing with the devil, just one measure of the young Atlanta rapper's influence since the release of his cult-favorite project S.A.N.D.A.S.. That ink may lead you to believe that the title of his just-released sixth full-length Do it for Demon is some reference to the underworld, but the project's title is in fact a tribute to a dead friend known as Demon. SahBabii hasn't lost his sense of humor on the new project — or his affection for thumping beats with transcendent, almost new-age melodies — but the heavy moments, like "Today Might Be The Day," cut deeper than SahBabii's catalogue has in the past. Listen to the full project below.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Is Limp Bizkit's new album dropping on Halloween?

Will we be ending the spooky season with a new Limp Bizkit album?. Fred Durst appears to be teasing the arrival of the “Break Stuff” outfit’s long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra, possibly hinting at a Halloween release date. In a recent Instagram Story, Durst shared a preview of the...
MUSIC
Washington Post

This new Grouper album, ‘Shade,’ is life-affirming in ways you might not remember

I was listening to the magnetic new Grouper album, “Shade,” in the living room Friday morning when I noticed the music was doing at least three magic tricks at once. The first trick belongs to all recorded sound. Here were these tiny wiggles in the air, invisible and replayable, conjuring the presence of someone — in this case, songwriter Liz Harris — who obviously wasn’t there. That’s how it goes whether you’re listening to “A Love Supreme” or a Liberty Mutual jingle, but it’s still cool to think about.
MUSIC
Birmingham Star

Tracklist of Adele's new album '30' revealed

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): The tracklist for Grammy-winning singer Adele's highly anticipated album '30' is here. The album, which marks her comeback to the music scene, is set to release on November 19. On Monday, the tracklist for '30' was revealed via a listing for Target's exclusive deluxe CD....
MUSIC
Your EDM

Wave Racer Releases Long-Awaited Debut Album, “To Stop From Falling Off The Earth”

Sydney-turned-Melbourne producer Wave Racer today releases his long awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Eora/Sydney-based tastemaker label Astral People Recordings. Collecting singles ‘Dreaming,’ ‘Left Behind,’ (featured in Wave Racer’s set for Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky Digital Festival in April) and ‘Look Up to...
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Yotto assists on Anden’s final album single, ‘Grouplove’

Hot off the heels of their debut LP’s titular offering, “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” Anden are back to offer “Grouplove” ahead of the album’s full delivery. Co-produced by Yotto, the hypnotic dance single constitutes Anden’s last hoorah before the album’s widespread release on November 11. Tom and Pete...
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Breaks Viewership Records for Revolt (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanye West’s wildly unfiltered interview on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” program broke viewership records for the Black-owned multimedia platform, Variety has confirmed exclusively. West’s conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, spanning two-and-a-half hours, had 3 million viewers in its first 12 hours of release, which is the most viewers...
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Penelope Isles discuss the inspirations behind new album ‘Which Way to Happy’

Penelope Isles just released their second album, Which Way to Happy, which is a big step up for the Brighton band. Jack and Lily Wolter take their already swooning sound and explode it further for a record that is both much bigger and more intimate, and is brimming with wonderful little touches in the arrangements amid tales of anxiety and hope. They worked with Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann on the mix, which gave the album extra oomph. You can read our review here and listen to the album below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a ‘Brutal’ Record Deal to Get There

When Summer Walker’s new album, Still Over It, comes out on Friday, commercial expectations will be high. The R&B singer erupted in 2019 with singles that channeled Nineties classics, especially the Top 20 hit “Playing Games” — which built on the unimpeachable foundation of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” — and the platinum-certified “Come Thru,” a slick homage to Usher’s transcendently flirty “You Make Me Wanna.” The accompanying album, Over It, launched with the biggest first week of any female R&B singer since Beyoncé put out Lemonade. But this success seems to have occurred while Walker was locked into a lopsided...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Unveils Stacked Astroworld Fest 2021 Lineup Featuring Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA

Travis Scott has shared the full lineup for his upcoming music festival Astroworld, which takes place on November 5th and 6th this fall. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will headline with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. “November come won’t you pop out at the fest. 3rd annual Astroworld fest line is now here,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to utopia we morphed the grounds into a new universe this year can’t wait for y’all to seeee it. And I’m bringing some avengers wit me.” The lineup also features Master P, Young...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
NME

The War On Drugs share ‘Change’, the final preview of their new album

The War On Drugs have shared a final preview of their imminent new album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ – listen to ‘Change’ below. The band’s new record comes out on Friday (October 29) via Atlantic, and has previously been teased by its title track, which followed on from the LP’s first single ‘Living Proof’, while the band have also been sharing snippets of other tracks.
MUSIC

