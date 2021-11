Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr offered his support for former teammate Henry Ruggs III, who has been charged in a fatal car crash. "I will always be here for him," Carr told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. "That won't change, and I'll prove that over the course of time to him, not to anybody else. But he needs people to love him right now. He's probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now, and he needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I'll do it."

