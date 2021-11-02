CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Corey Davis: Logs another DNP

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That...

www.cbssports.com

elitesportsny.com

Jets’ Corey Davis ‘not looking good’ for Sunday, Jarrad Davis to make season debut

The Jets may indeed be missing wide receiver Corey Davis on Sunday. As if the Jets needed any more injuries amid a 1-5 start…. Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Friday and revealed Corey Davis‘ Week 8 status is “not looking good.” The veteran wide receiver appeared on the Thursday injury report after suffering a hip flexor injury in practice.
NFL
jetnation.com

Hip Injury Could Keep Corey Davis out vs Bengals

While meeting with the media for the final time before their Sunday meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Robert Saleh told the press that his offense could be without wide receiver Corey Davis. Rich Cimini of ESPN later tweeted that it’s a hip-flexor injury for Davis. If Davis can’t...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Corey Davis' fourth touchdown catch of the season was one of the shortest TD grabs of year for the Jets and perhaps the prettiest. Davis, curling to the left corner of the Gillette Stadium end zone, had to leave his feet, reach back across his body, fully extend his arms, secure the ball, then hold onto it and stay inbounds as he landed hard.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Ready to fill in for Davis

With Corey Davis (hip) expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mims is in line to take on a larger role, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The 1-5 Jets should start to set their sights on the future, which means giving Mims, whom they selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, opportunities over the likes of veteran retread Keelan Cole in Davis' absence. Mims has had a muted impact thus far, producing just four catches for 79 yards while sitting out two of New York's first six games as a healthy scratch. He'll have a chance to rewrite the disappointing narrative of his sophomore season against Cincinnati, though Mims will need to do so while catching passes from backup quarterback Mike White.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Finds paydirt in blowout loss

Davis caught four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 54-13 loss to New England. Davis' three-yard touchdown catch was thrown by Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson (knee) under center in the second quarter. While Davis is almost assured decent volume on a weekly basis as the Jets' top option on the outside, White's reluctance to push the ball downfield in this one suggests Davis' production could take a hit if Wilson remains sidelined in Week 8 against the Bengals or beyond.
NFL
USA Today

Denzel Mims will finally... maybe... possibly get a chance with Corey Davis doubtful

Maybe you’ve heard this one before, but Jets WR Denzel Mims could see a larger role this Sunday when New York hosts the Bengals. Gang Green will likely be without top wideout Corey Davis, who is doubtful with a hip injury. Assuming Davis is indeed sidelined, Robert Saleh said Mims will have “an opportunity to step into the Z role” on the outside and join a rotation that includes Keelan Cole and Elijah Moore.
NFL
New York Post

Corey Davis suddenly ‘not looking good’ in latest Jets nightmare

Mike White will likely be without his top target for his NFL starting debut Sunday. Jets receiver Corey Davis sustained a hip flexor injury during Thursday’s practice and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. “It’s not looking good,” head coach Robert Saleh said Friday before Davis...
NFL
Pocono Record

NY Jets: WR Corey Davis 'not looking good' for Week 8 vs. Bengals after hip injury

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are likely to be without another key weapon as they face the surging Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m., CBS). Wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a hip injury in Thursday's practice according to Jets coach Robert Saleh. He did not practice Friday and was listed as "doubtful" on the team's final injury report.
NFL
New York Post

Corey Davis: Jets’ culture starting to change for the better

Coming off the Jets’ worst loss in more than a decade and staring at a 1-5 record, it does not feel like things are changing much yet around the team under first-year coach Robert Saleh. But wide receiver Corey Davis, who played for a contender in Tennessee, said he knows...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Doubtful against Bengals

Davis (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Barring an unexpected turnaround, Davis will endure his first absence in a Jets uniform come Sunday. Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole likely will rotate on the outside if Davis is indeed absent, but none of the replacement receivers are particularly appealing options in what will be Mike White's first career start under center for Gang Green.
NFL
NBC Sports

“Not looking good” for Corey Davis this weekend

It looks like the Jets will be without their top wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Corey Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury that he suffered during practice. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said the team hasn’t made any final decisions but that they aren’t expecting to have Davis in the lineup.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets add Corey Davis to injury report, C.J. Mosley still limited

The Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson against the Bengals this weekend and their top wide receiver is now on the injury report as well. Corey Davis was added to the report as a limited participant with a hip injury. Davis has 24 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns this season, so his absence would make Mike White‘s life more difficult in his first NFL start.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: Corey Davis doubtful; Chris Evans out

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored by double digits to beat the New York Jets in Week 8. A big part of that is not just how superior the Bengals have been on the field, but also how much better they’ve been on the injury front. That’s become even more obvious...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Corey Davis, Auden Tate declared OUT

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who will not be playing for the Bengals:. Evans (hamstring) was declared out on Friday after missing practice all week. The team elevated Trayveon Williams from the practice squad to replace Evans for the week.
NFL
NBC Sports

C.J. Mosley questionable, Corey Davis doubtful for Jets

The Jets have more hope of linebacker C.J. Mosley playing on Sunday than they do of having wide receiver Corey Davis in the lineup. Mosley did not play last weekend because of a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and he’s listed as questionable to face the Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams (concussion) is off the injury report and set to play.
NFL

