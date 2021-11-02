CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Has laceration on hand

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Toney suffered a laceration on his hand during Monday's 20-17 loss at Kansas City, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Toney exited...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley prep for big day

The New York Giants have one extra day on Sunday to prepare for an important Prime Time game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Kansas City coming off a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans, they will be looking to bounce back against a Big Blue team that has struggled this season on both sides of the football.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Can Kadarius Toney return in week 8? Or should he sit out another week?

Dr. Jesse Morse hints at a possible Week 8 return for the already banged up New York Giants. Listen to why Dr. Morse believes Toney is ready to explode the rest of the season. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
New York Post

Kadarius Toney’s Giants status looking better ahead of Chiefs matchup

As Giants practice ended and he walked back to his office, John Mara went a few steps out of his way to stop and fist-bump Kadarius Toney. Traditional statistics or advanced analytics could be used to say how important Toney has become to the Giants’ offense. But the team co-owner’s encouragement to the rookie receiver fighting his way back from an injury should get the point across.
NFL
Kadarius Toney
Sterling Shepard
NJ.com

Giants practice report: Kadarius Toney returns, could play vs. Chiefs; Aaron Robinson’s debut, other injury updates, more

The Giants broke out of pre-practice stretching and Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay both went to the sideline, to work with trainers. They wouldn’t be practicing, again. Kadarius Toney stuck with the receivers, and lined up for drills — but only for a moment. He walked to the sideline, presumably to check if he was allowed to actually participate. He got the go ahead: Toney returned to drills and ran routes with other Giants receivers in the brief portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DL Leonard Williams, CB James Bradberry, WR Kadarius Toney

Q: Are you expecting to get (Cornerback) Aaron Robinson back for this game?. A: There's a chance. He practiced with us last week. He was out there with us yesterday doing a lot more. He's moving well. I'd say obviously coming off the injury, that kind of delayed his start with the season. I'd say he's been very encouraging in terms of how he's moving. He's been really involved schematically and game plan-wise throughout the entire course of this process with (Assistant Defensive Backs Coach) Mike Treier and (Defensive Backs Coach) Jerome Henderson in terms of staying up on what we're doing – terminology, verbiage, communication. So in terms of everything we've done throughout the season, he's been very involved in that, so it's helped him kind of move up quickly mentally. We'll see where it goes these next couple days. Obviously, we've got (Defensive Back) J.R. (Reed) on the roster now and some other guys. We'll see how he kind of picks up the scheme stuff, but there is a chance.
NFL
#Giants#Laceration#American Football#The Newark Star Ledger
Sporting News

Is Kadarius Toney playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Chiefs Week 8 Monday Night Football

Kadarius Toney took advantage of the banged-up Giants receiving corps and burst onto the fantasy scene a few weeks ago, but after joining several of his fellow pass-catchers on the injury report, he missed last week and is "questionable" heading into Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Given the favorable matchup and Toney's explosive ability, plenty of fantasy football owners will wait to make their final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 8 until they see if Toney is playing, and we'll be here to help with the latest injury updates.
NFL
giants.com

Notebook: Kadarius Toney makes progress; Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith eye NFL debuts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kadarius Toney improved from a non-participant in practice Thursday to limited Friday, a small step that could have big ramifications for the Giants on Monday night in Kansas City. With Sterling Shepard progressing toward a possible return, the Giants could have two excellent receivers who missed...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Dak Prescott, Austin Ekeler, Kadarius Toney updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Fantasy...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Fantasy Trade Analyzer: I’m all in on Kadarius Toney

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Week 8 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer! By now, we have a decent idea of what’s in store from an injury perspective, making it a good time to make some trades heading into the weekend to get your team in the best shape possible.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith Expected to Suit Up vs. Chiefs

Daniel Jones will have a trio of offensive weapons at his disposal for Monday Night Football. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith were confirmed as active for the New York Giants encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney and Shepard were listed as questionable heading into tonight while resolving ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants reportedly get Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney back against Chiefs

The New York Giants expect both Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney back from injury for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, per multiple reports. In six games played, Toney has 23 catches for 317 yards. Toney (ankle) was out last week when New York beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-3. Shepard is New York’s second-leading receiver this season with 299 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions. Shepard (hamstring) missed the Cowboys game, as well as last week’s game against the Panthers.
NFL
Newsday

Will Kadarius Toney mind-bend it like Beckham?

It was seven Novembers ago that a gifted but not universally known Giants rookie receiver made a catch for the ages on national television and immediately launched himself into stardom. For better or for worse. Odell Beckham Jr. waited for Eli Manning’s pass to arc downward, stuck his right hand...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney tweets unnecessary response to Henry Ruggs car crash

You don’t always need to comment; your two cents aren’t always required. Someone should’ve told Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney that on Wednesday when he decided to tweet, seemingly somewhat in defense, of Henry Ruggs III. The now-former Las Vegas Raiders receiver and fellow former SEC wideout allegedly crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning while drunk. The vehicle he hit caught on fire and the driver (23-year-old Tina Tintor) of that vehicle and her dog were trapped inside and eventually passed away.
NFL

