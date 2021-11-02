CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups challenge approvals for Mountaineer fracked gas storage wells

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A coalition of environmental groups and clean water advocates filed a
lawsuit late yesterday challenging permits for the Mountaineer Storage Hub, a proposed fracked
gas liquids storage facility that would support a broader petrochemical buildout in the Ohio River
Valley.


In granting approval for the Powhatan Salt Company to construct three injection wells for the
storage facility in Monroe County, the coalition contends that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources violated Ohio law and the federal Safe Drinking Water Act by failing to disclose that the caverns would be used for storing fracked gas liquids or to study the impacts on underground sources of drinking water.


The challenge to ODNR’s approval was brought by the Sierra Club, FreshWater Accountability
Project, Concerned Ohio River Residents, and Buckeye Environmental Network, represented by
Earthjustice, in the Ohio Court of Appeals.


“In approving the permits for these injection wells, ODNR ignored their own regulations as well
as federal laws meant to protect our drinking water,” said Shelly Corbin, Ohio Campaign
Representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fossil Fuels campaign. “We shouldn’t
have to force our state agencies to follow the law and prioritize our health and safety over the
desires of corporate polluters, but since they’ve refused to do so, we’ll see them in court.”


“Problems with well safety at similar storage caverns have caused explosions, fires, extensive
property damage, severe injuries, and death. The surrounding community deserves all legal
protections to be followed before a project with such severe potential consequences is allowed
to move forward,” said Megan Hunter, Senior Attorney with Earthjustice.

Lea Harper, Managing Director of FreshWater Accountability Project, added, “The
dismissal of our legitimate concerns and expert comments to issue the permit to allow solution
mining of this magnitude next to a major drinking water source, destroying billions of gallons of
freshwater and threatening billions more, only goes to show how irresponsible the ODNR has
become to ignore the potentially disastrous outcomes of their deficient permitting process and
the assumed absence of accountability for their decisions.”


“Our safety and the protection of our drinking water must come first,” said Teresa Mills,
Executive Director of Buckeye Environmental Network. “Once again, communities are
having to step in and do the job of regulators. The ODNR has a history of putting industry profits
before people.”

“We have grave concerns about the threats posed by the storage of fracked gas liquids in the
Ohio Valley and right next to the Ohio River, drinking water source for five million people,” said
seventh generation Ohio Valley resident Jill Hunkler. “Our region is already suffering due to
air and water pollution from the oil and gas industry. This facility will not benefit our community, it
will only increase the risk of harm.”

