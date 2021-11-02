CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Weekly (p)reviews: Cracking the surface with Marina Allen’s Candlepower; James Taylor and Jackson Browne ease back into arena waters

By Robert Ham
orartswatch.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of Marina Allen’s debut album Candlepower does exactly what the best album titles do: evoke a multitude of images in the mind of anyone who happens upon the record even before they’ve heard one note of it. For me, it suggests the delight of watching the propeller...

www.orartswatch.org

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
Riverside Press Enterprise

James Taylor and Jackson Browne deliver a terrific night of classic songs in Anaheim

Singer-songwriter James Taylor had big plans for 2020 before, well, you know. There was a new album of standards, which arrived on February 28 of that year. “Exactly the same week that COVID came out,” he wryly noted at Honda Center on Saturday before playing a number from off that record. “Sort of like dropping a record into a well.”
ANAHEIM, CA
countryfancast.com

Jackson Browne Take It Easy (Live with The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt)

Enjoy watching Jackson Browne "Take It Easy" song in a live performance with The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt . . . The Jackson Browne Take It Easy song was written by Jackson Browne and The Eagles star Glenn Frey. The song was made famous by the Eagles with Glenn Frey singing the lead vocals. This classic song was The Eagles’ first single, released on May 1, 1972. It peaked at #12 on the July 22, 1972 Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending 11 weeks on the chart that summer. It also was the opening track on the band’s debut album Eagles and it has become one of their signature songs, included on all of their live and compilation albums.
MUSIC
californiarocker.com

Jackson Browne and James Taylor ‘Shower The People’ of Anaheim with Love – Review

Jackson Browne and James Taylor have always represented the softer end of the rock music spectrum and over the years were known to “Take It Easy,” one might say. Of course, that’s the song cowritten by Browne and the late Glenn Frey, which the Eagles turned into a worldwide hit. And Browne and Taylor performed it beautifully towards the end of their concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
Beach Beacon

James Taylor, Jackson Browne to perform at Amalie Arena

TAMPA — Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor and His All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne will perform Thursday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice...
TAMPA, FL
orartswatch.org

ArtsWatch Weekly: November roars in like a lion

WE MIGHT BE MIXING OUR MONTHS UP, but November seems to be roaring in like a lion, and here at ArtsWatch we can hardly keep up. From peeking backstage at the Oregon Symphony to perusing the pages of the upcoming Portland Book Festival to taking in a night at the opera, stitching a giant parachute in the middle of a museum, tuning in on a Portland rapper on a roll, touring a city full of new art shows, and a lot more, we’ve been following the action of a very busy week.
PORTLAND, OR
twincitiesmedia.net

James Taylor And Jackson Brown To Play At The Xcel Energy Center On 11/29

Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band are coming to Xcel Energy Center for one intimate and memorable night!. As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice...
MUSIC
NYS Music

Rick Wakeman Brings Gifts of Keyboard Wizardry and Gab to Bearsville Theater

Prog rockers are not a group known for their sense of humor. But there is one towering prog godhead who is top of the heap as an instrumental virtuoso and teller of ridiculously entertaining tales, ones featured in his surprisingly stupendous memoir, Grumpy Old Rock Star. It’s Rick Wakeman, the keyboard wizard whose riffs can be heard on some of the most memorable works of Yes, The Strawbs, David Bowie, Cat Stevens, T. Rex, Al Stewart and a boatload of his symphonic solo albums.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
orartswatch.org

Now Hear This: November 2021 edition

Now Hear This is a monthly column that scours the pages of music distributor Bandcamp, looking for new work from local artists that would make fine additions to your digital library. This time around, that includes naked folk-pop, remote experimentations, “guitar awesomeness,” grinding bastards, NWOBHMy black metal, and plenty more–just in time for Bandcamp’s next Fee Free First Friday.
MUSIC
orartswatch.org

In praise of isolation: Enjoying Oregon music from home

It’s been over a year and a half since I attended an honest-to-gods concert. That last show I wrote about–Caroline Shaw with Third Angle in March 2020–is still the most recent concert I attended. The only live music of any kind that I’ve experienced since everything shut down and then kinda sorta started reopening (ish) was an intimate restaurant gig my jazz guitarist brother and one of his trumpeter buddies played this summer in Carmel, California, where Clint Eastwood is Mayor For Life.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Book gets close to the music that made Carpenters superstars

“Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines,” the Carpenters' sang in “Yesterday Once More,” their hit 1973 tribute to the songs of the past.It could be the tagline of a new book on the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to set aside the noise surrounding the duo and focus on their harmonic creations.“Carpenters: The Musical Legacy” (Princeton University Press), coming 50 years after the duo's earliest hits, was co-written by Richard Carpenter, along with Associated Press journalist Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May.Carpenter has passed on many retrospective projects, after facing decades of questions about his sister’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died After Battle With COVID-19

Motown legend Smokey Robinson has revealed that he spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 late last year. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by The Daily Mail, Robinson spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after...
PUBLIC HEALTH

