Columbus, IN

Cummins manages higher segment sales despite Q3 supply chain pain

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCummins Inc. posted positive returns for all five of its business segments in Q3, but cost increases from the supply chain crisis led to downward revisions for full-year sales and profits. The Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker said Tuesday that Q3 revenues of $6 billion increased 17% year-over-year. Sales in...

freightwaves.com

Surging fuel costs are masking trucking spot rate decline

Chart of the Week: Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel Rack Price, Diesel Truckstop Retail Price, Truckstop.com Average Van Rate per Mile – USA SONAR: ULSDR.USA, DTS.USA, TSTOPVRPM.USA. The price of diesel fuel has increased 23.8% since Aug. 23 while the average spot rate is on par with where it was prior to Labor Day. The big takeaway here is that spot rates would probably be falling more rapidly if not for the surging cost of fuel, but what does this mean for the upcoming holiday season for trucking?
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Why track revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharges?

For truckload carriers, revenue per mile, sometimes referred to as rate per mile, is viewed as a proxy for rates. The base calculation is simple: total revenue divided by the number of miles driven. The per-mile number for dry van loads typically ranges from $1.50 to more than $3 depending on capacity tightness in the market. When capacity is constrained and demand is high, it’s no longer uncommon to see general freight categories exceed the $3 mark on a per-mile basis.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Truck Talk: Inside earnings edition

The earnings season is typically about top and bottom lines: revenue, income and that EBITDA acronym that looks at income as a percentage of sales. But there’s more. We looked for insights from a few transcripts of Q3 analyst calls. Also, there is another industry shortage as acute as the much-publicized paucity of truck drivers.
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Dorel Sports Sees Flattish Q3 Sales Due To Supply Chain Disruptions

Dorel Industries reported that third-quarter revenue at its Dorel Sports segment was US$303.6 million, a slight decrease of US$2.0 million, or 0.6 percent from last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, year-over-year organic revenue declined 1.2 percent. Consumer demand for all bikes remained high; however, supply chain disruptions and a shortage of components impacted sales through the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Increased flying for Amazon Air helps ATSG to record Q3 revenue

Air Transport Services Group, a diversified air cargo provider, racked up another win in the third quarter of 2021 with record revenues and pre-tax earnings of $81.2 million compared to $5.6 million a year ago. Credit the strong e-commerce demand and an industry shortage of cargo capacity. The Wilmington, Ohio-based...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

The Stockout: Kellogg maintains formal earnings guidance despite headwinds

Kellogg Co. manages to reaffirm earnings guidance despite both industrywide and company-specific challenges. I find it impressive that the company was able to retain its guidance for both operating profit and earnings despite the acceleration in inflation during the third quarter and the ongoing strike in its flagship North American cereal business. Although, some would argue that the company’s comments on its analyst call (that earnings will likely come in at the low end of its previously announced guidance range and that the ongoing cereal worker strike has created a wider range of potential outcomes) are tantamount to a guidance cut. Still, in the third quarter, the company offset industrywide headwinds (inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions) and its own company-specific issues (the cereal worker strike and a fire at a Memphis, Tennessee, cereal plant) with better-than-expected 5% year-over-year growth in organic sales that is being driven by increased product penetration in foreign and emerging markets. Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts are among the company’s brands that are growing internationally.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Has the market peaked already? — #WithSONAR

On today’s episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at the early signals ocean imports are giving us that peak season may be behind us. They also dive into price changes happening around the Chicago market for both intermodal and truckload movements.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Trinity Industries sells its highway products group

Railcar lessor Trinity Industries is selling its highway products business for $375 million in cash. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Monomoy Capital, a middle market private equity fund. The highway products business manufactures and supplies commercial products such as guard rails, crash cushions and traffic control barriers.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

CN expands foray into sustainability through electric locomotives, renewable diesel

Canadian railway CN is delving into two sustainability initiatives that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from a locomotive’s power sources. First, CN (NYSE: CNI) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) announced Thursday that CN has purchased Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive. CN plans to partner with Wabtec to put into service the next-generation technology, which CN says can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%.
TRAFFIC
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Preparing for a New Era of Supply Chain Management

Supply chain management has become one of the most critical business functions in today’s supply chains. Whether it’s to gain demand volatility, forecast supply constraints, overcome shortages or curb rising costs, today’s companies are looking for ways to radically improve their supply chain operations. Today, I’ll be sitting down with...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Supply chain disruptions cut into CommScope sales

Supply chain constraints are hitting CommScope hard, and the company now expects shortages on silicon and other components to impact full-year net sales by about $600 million. The disruption is expected to have the deepest impact on CommScope's Home Networks division, the customer premises equipment (CPE) unit that is on track to be spun off as a separate company in the second quarter of 2022. CommScope expects a $340 million net sales impact at Home Networks for full 2021. That compares to an anticipated full-year sales impact of $260 million for "core" CommScope, which includes Broadband Networks, Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks.
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

KVH reports $4M profit in Q3 despite supply chain disruptions

MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. reported a $4 million profit in the third quarter, a rise from a $500,000 loss one year prior, the company said Thursday. Earnings per diluted share were 22 cents in the quarter, compared with a loss per share of 3 cents one year prior. Company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The Best Supply Chain Managers Have These Traits in Common

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. “A supply chain manager must wear many different hats, and...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Yellow turns a profit, restructuring moves forward

Strong fundamentals in the less-than-truckload market, marked by considerably higher yields, combined with a companywide restructuring drove a net profit at Yellow Corp. during the third quarter. Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) reported earnings per share of 16 cents compared to a net loss of 4 cents per share a year ago....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
