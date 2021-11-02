CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Perspectives on Old Stories Explore Illness and Chronic Pain

By Scarlett Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic literature has always been ripe for reimagining. Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, Bridget Jones’ Diary are a few that immediately come to mind. Similarly, creatives of marginalized identities have always found ways to rework stories that are not representative of their experiences. A recent spate of books melding...

How Gua Sha and Self-Care Help Me Navigate Life with Chronic Illness

I've never really known what it means to be truly healthy. I was 5 years old when I was diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis (HT). The autoimmune disorder involves chronic inflammation of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck that's responsible for releasing hormones that help control many vital functions in your body. Over time, this persistent inflammation can impact the gland's ability to produce hormones, causing a gradual decline in function and, eventually, an underactive thyroid (aka hypothyroidism). In some cases — such as mine — the inflammation can lead to the development of a goiter, an abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland. So, at 5 years old, I was placed on hormone replacement therapy, which is typically the first line of treatment for HT and involves taking medication to compensate for the lack of hormones secreted by my thyroid gland.
Healthy Living: Reducing Chronic Back Pain

Nearly 80% of people will experience lower back pain at some point in their lifetime, and of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or longer, impacting everyday life. In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema shares more about a new device that is allowing...
How to Manage a Chronic Illness

Being diagnosed with a chronic illness is often a life-changing moment. Knowing how to deal with this news and thinking about how it will impact your life can be challenging. You may be wondering what your next steps should be after the diagnosis. While there is no doubt this is a difficult time in your life, there are ways you can help to make it easier on yourself. Here are some tips that you may find helpful at this challenging time:
Book Talk: ‘Chronic’ is story of living with Crohn’s disease

“Slow down” is the constant refrain through “Chronic” by Christine M. Rich. The Akron resident’s story of life with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive tract; symptoms include diarrhea, bloody stools and weight loss. As a teen, Rich received constant praise for her appearance, and especially for...
Are Doctors Overlooking the Emotional Side of Chronic Pain?

Founder and director of the Pain Psychology Center Alan Gordon shares that there is a fundamental misunderstanding of chronic pain in the medical industry. Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed shares that they are taught about pain in medical school, but agrees there is definitely room for improvement.
That Thing helps to launch a chronic pain specialist with an empathetic brand identity

Created by experienced founders with long careers working in chronic pain, Leva is a personalised online care management platform for people experiencing persistent pain. As well as leading the way when it comes to researching pioneering new treatments for pain, Leva is also part of the Twenty21 project and has formed partnerships with NHS and Boots.
How Much of Chronic Pain is Emotional Versus Physical?

Founder and director of the Pain Psychology Center and author of “The Way Out,” Alan Gordon claims he can heal someone with chronic pain in just minutes. Watch as he helps a woman with her chronic neck pain. The Doctors agree that it’s important to address the emotional side of pain, and Dr. Hooman Melamed shares that it’s also important to address the physical side of someone’s pain by addressing ergonomics and nutrition.
'Dexter: New Blood' struggles to find fresh meaning in an old story

It is tempting to think, when a TV series ends in disappointment, all that's needed to set things right is one more chance to stick the landing. Unfortunately, what Showtime's limited series Dexter: New Blood mostly reveals, is that trying again — without a feel for what went wrong last time — doesn't lead to a better result.
Need a fresh perspective? Take a walk

When I was in the fifth grade, my mom decided to get her master’s degree and enrolled in a university in downtown Chicago. Every so often, I was allowed to tag along on Saturday mornings and sit in a student lounge while she was in class. Mom gave me a quarter and I bought a Pepsi and a Snickers to enjoy while reading the latest edition of Tiger Beat or Sixteen. Life was good indeed.
People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
Nick Jonas Heartbreak: Jonas Brothers' Member Speaks Candidly About Serious Health Issue

Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them. Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.
