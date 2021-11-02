Fresh Perspectives on Old Stories Explore Illness and Chronic Pain

I've never really known what it means to be truly healthy. I was 5 years old when I was diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis (HT). The autoimmune disorder involves chronic inflammation of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck that's responsible for releasing hormones that help control many vital functions in your body. Over time, this persistent inflammation can impact the gland's ability to produce hormones, causing a gradual decline in function and, eventually, an underactive thyroid (aka hypothyroidism). In some cases — such as mine — the inflammation can lead to the development of a goiter, an abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland. So, at 5 years old, I was placed on hormone replacement therapy, which is typically the first line of treatment for HT and involves taking medication to compensate for the lack of hormones secreted by my thyroid gland.

