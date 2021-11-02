CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA government advisory panel is discussing which schoolchildren should...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
Vox

The case for mandating Covid-19 vaccines for kids

All of America’s school-aged children can now get the Covid-19 vaccine. But should kids be required to get it?. Schools in every state, after all, already mandate vaccines for a range of diseases. These mandates have a long history in the US, with some states requiring immunization in schools as early as the 19th century. One goal of the mandates is to stop the spread of potentially deadly diseases, but another is to prevent outbreaks from disrupting the classroom as kids get sick and stay home.
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

I'm an infectious disease doctor. Yes, I'm vaccinating our 5-year-old against COVID-19. Here is why you should too.

I am an infectious disease physician. When it is our turn to vaccinate our five-year-old son against COVID-19, I will do so with confidence and without hesitation. I am encouraging every parent with eligible children between ages five and 11 to do the same. Here is why. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age. Subsequently, members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend vaccination for all children ages five to 11, a recommendation quickly endorsed by CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Olympian

All adults under 60 should get a hepatitis B vaccine, CDC committee says. What to know

All U.S. adults under 60 should get vaccinated against hepatitis B, according to news reports on new recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, unanimously voted on Nov. 3 to approve the new recommendations, multiple media outlets reported. The recommendation comes as progress toward eliminating the disease in the country has been underwhelming.
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Health Officials Launch “Playland” Themed Kids COVID Vaccination Site

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Families across San Mateo County came to the San Mateo Events Center Saturday for their first chance to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Playland” theme provided a safe and friendly environment for 340 children to receive the vaccine with an appointment as county officials gear up to offer the clinic multiple days of the week. “I want to protect my children as well as those around them,” said Elaine Nagashima. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been going through this pandemic. They’ve sort of been the last group to...
SAN MATEO, CA
WDTN

Kids and the COVID vaccine: Here’s what not to do before they get the shot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have issued a recommendation to parents about what not to do before taking their little ones to get the COVID-19 shot. “It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects,” CDC says on their website. The CDC says you’ll need a […]
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy