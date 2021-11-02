CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

All of America’s school-aged children can now get the Covid-19 vaccine. But should kids be required to get it?. Schools in every state, after all, already mandate vaccines for a range of diseases. These mandates have a long history in the US, with some states requiring immunization in schools as early as the 19th century. One goal of the mandates is to stop the spread of potentially deadly diseases, but another is to prevent outbreaks from disrupting the classroom as kids get sick and stay home.
Comments / 0