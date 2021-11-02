CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A good month to grow a beard

By Tom Purcell
Daily Times
 4 days ago

November has arrived and things are going to really get hairy now. Every November, two charitable organizations I like, Movember and No-Shave November, raise funds by encouraging people to not cut or shave their hair. Movember began in Australia in 2003 when two friends joked about bringing back the...

www.thedailytimes.com

itechpost.com

Should You Get a Beard Hair Transplant in Turkey?

Many men take their facial hair for granted. For most, it's even a nuisance - they have to invest time and effort into shaving each morning only for their face to become like sandpaper by mid-afternoon. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have such troubles. Unfortunately, growing a full...
HAIR CARE
GQMagazine

The Best Beard Balm Will Soften Rough Scruff

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We found the absolute best beard balm because unfortunately some guys simply let their beard grow out, putting in minimal effort to shape and condition it along the way. You know the look: Playoff hockey players, and guys that look like playoff hockey players but are worse at ice skating. Meanwhile, other guys grow a beard. Really, it’s no different from growing out one’s hair: Either you look moppy or you look intentional. When it comes to facial hair, products like beard balm separate the sloppy from the sophisticated. But don’t mistake me: You can have a big, bushy beard and still look intentional. It’s these beard products, like balm, that make all the difference.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
Business Insider

Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Sleep Deprived City

Sleep, or lack thereof, has major effects on health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, among these are lack of alertness, memory problems, stress on relationships, and car accidents. The analysis goes on the report: If you continue to operate without enough sleep, you may see more long-term and serious health problems. Some of the most […]
HEALTH

