The Chicago Cubs have canceled plans to hold their annual fan convention in January because of COVID-19 concerns. It’s the second straight year the Cubs Convention will not be held because of the pandemic. The 2021 event was canceled, but the team hoped it would return in 2022. The White Sox announced Friday they also have canceled plans for SoxFest. Even as ballparks opened to 100% capacity ...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO