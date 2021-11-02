Mondelez raises sales forecast on emerging markets strength

The FTSE 100 has broken out during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a little bit of a push to the upside. All things being equal, we are above the 7200 level, which of course is a very bullish sign. That was the top of the previous consolidation range, so if we were to continue, the “measured move” suggests that we could go looking towards the 7600 level. The 7600 level is just the initial target though, because quite frankly this is a market that is in a major uptrend. That should continue to be the case going forward, so therefore I think at this point in time dips will more than likely offer plenty of value the people are willing to take advantage of.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO