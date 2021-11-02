CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't heard from Florida rapper Lil Pump in a few months, and it looks like he's taken the time to discover a new sound for himself as an artist. The "I Love It" rapper seemingly took some space away from the spotlight before dropping his first new single of the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

Megan Three Stallion did post a photo stating her past experience of suffering from a gunshot wound last month when she was out with rapper Tory Lanez. Recently, Megan Three removes the photo that she did the post on her Instagram handle of the alleged gunshot wound that she did suffer on July 12. It seems like Megan is making a new statement by deleting the past photo of her gunshot wound. If you want to have a look at what she captioned the photo, then you can look at it below.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Michael H. Loyd Jr

Lil Wayne and Papoose dropping new music video this week.

Lil Wayne teams up with Brooklyn's top lyricist to show why they won't be stopping anytime soon. Papoose who's also known best for his underground hit record "Alphabetical Slaughter" has finally made it to the big leagues. Recently Pap and the New Orleans goat released the new hit single "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" that has fans around the world anticipating the music video. This Thursday you can expect to see the music video on every platform directed by Street Heat Films. The Music Video is expected to be premiered on Youtube Live, Instagram, and Facebook simultaneously.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Ronny J
Person
Lil Pump
The FADER

Listen to two new Travis Scott songs

Travis Scott has dropped his first solo material of the year. Listen to “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” below. “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” are Scott’s first new tracks since he dropped No.1 hit "Franchise," featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug, in 2020. The songs appear ahead of Scott's annual Astroworld festival, taking place this weekend (November 5-6) in Houston, Texas.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Taylor Kelly pushes past self-doubt in new music video “Maybe”

Taylor Kelly is no stranger to self-doubt. On her latest single, “Maybe,” the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter confronts the never-ending stream of what-if’s that we often get bogged down by. A moment of reflection amidst ever-changing circumstances, her music video reflects the confusion that comes with trying to figure out who you really are.
MUSIC
107.3 KFFM

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping New Music Tonight?

Lil Uzi Vert might be dropping new music tonight. The Philadelphia rapper has been MIA on the music front but it looks as if he is ready to deliver a new single for the weekend. On Friday (Oct. 28), Spotify's Rap Caviar Twitter page tweeted out a list of artists who are releasing new music tonight. At the top of the list was Lil Uzi Vert.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Festival#Gucci Gang#Onerpm#Harverd
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Floyd releases new single “Shadow Self (The Best That I Can)”

We’re pleased to premiere the new single from “Shadow Self (The Best That I Can)” from San Francisco-based alternative artist Floyd. This song came to me in pieces over a few years; I wrote the hook first, and every time I played it, I felt this sadness, this melancholy – it was a sense of longing, but I didn’t know why.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Imagine Dragons' New Song 'Enemy' Sounds Like Nothing They've Done Before

Imagine Dragons are back with new music less than two months after releasing their latest album Mercury—Part 1, and the song sounds like nothing the band has put out in the past. Of course, "Enemy" sees Dan Reynolds buoyantly delivers thought-provoking lyrics, but the song, which was written for the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
okcheartandsoul.com

New Music Friday: Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert

As Jay-Z prepares to be inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame on Saturday in Cleveland, he dropped two new tracks on Friday. “Guns Go Bang” featuring Kid Cudi, and “King Kong Riddim” featuring Jadakiss, Conway The Machine and British rapper BackRoad Gee, are both from the soundtrack of the new Netflix western The Harder They Fall. Hova co-produced the film, which stars Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
CELEBRITIES
Genius

Lil Uzi Vert Is Haunted By His Feelings On New Song “Demon High”

Just in time for Halloween, Lil Uzi Vert returned last Friday with “Demon High,” an ostensibly horror-themed track that’s actually more about inner turmoil than anything supernatural. The song quickly leapt into the Top 20 on the Genius Top Songs chart, where it’s hovered ever since. Produced by Prologic and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jacquees Covers Summer Walker's New Track "Closure"

Summer Walker delivered her brand new album Still Over It on Friday and it has already made quite an impact in the r&b world. There are a ton of personal stories found throughout and a lot of the album just so happens to be about LondonOnDaTrack. The album is filled with dope songs, and now, Jacquees is vowing to cover some of them. In fact, he made sure to provide a quick turnaround for his fans as he just came through with a cover of the song "Closure."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy