‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel & Gael Garcìa Bernal Star In A Post-Apocalyptic Series About A Flu That Devastates Earth

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so fucked. We know this because scientists tell us this every day and that the climate crisis is very real, but yet, people like GOP whip Steve Scalise (and that entire party) don’t seem to care about its effects. (“It gets warmer, it gets colder, that’s called Mother Nature,”...

theplaylist.net

spoilertv.com

Station Eleven - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos

HBO Max releases teaser and first look images from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, STATION ELEVEN, debuting December 16. Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Max Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Gael Garcia Bernal

HBO Max has released this trailer from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, STATION ELEVEN, debuting December 16. Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Gorgeous First Teaser for HBO's Post-Apocalyptic Saga 'Station Eleven'

"I stood looking over the damage, trying to remember the sweetness of life on Earth… But there is no before… only now." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a post-apocalyptic series titled Station Eleven, adapted from the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and re-imagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. It seems to be less about the apocalyptic virus itself, and more about the people who try to rebuild a new world after; what they look back on and draw from with most of humanity being gone now. The ensemble cast features Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler. This is a beautiful teaser, I'm totally hooked! No idea where this series came from, but it looks mesmerizing. And I'm glad it has some big ideas in it - the voiceover gave me the chills. This is a must watch first look.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Station Eleven’: Trailer for HBO Max Limited Series Chronicles the Aftermath of a Deadly Pandemic

The first trailer for the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” hits incredibly close to home. The 10-episode series debuts on HBO Max on Dec. 16 and spans multiple timelines as it tells the story of survivors of a devastating flu outbreak that brought civilization to its knees. They attempt to rebuild and reimagine a new world while holding onto the best of what’s been lost.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”

HBO Max has released the teaser for its limited drama series “Station Eleven,” based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel, which premieres on December 16th. The post-apocalyptic saga spans multiple timelines and tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what has been lost.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Station Eleven' Trailer Reveals Hope Among the Survivors of a Devastating Pandemic

HBO Max has dropped a teaser trailer and first images for its upcoming miniseries Station Eleven, based on the 2014 internationally best-selling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, that follows a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Werewolf By Night Special Casts Lead Actor In Gael García Bernal | Barside Buzz

The Wrap has reported that Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Special casts lead actor in Gael García Bernal! That’s the latest Barside Buzz about this rumored upcoming Halloween Special. It is currently unknown which version of the character will appear in the show. The title has been used by both Jack Russell, and Jake Gomez in the Marvel comics. Neither character was Latino, but it was said Marvel were looking specifically for a Latino lead in this show. Looks like they got their man.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Station Eleven first look glimpses the world before and after a devastating flu pandemic

In Patrick Somerville's Station Eleven miniseries, the global pandemic starts quietly. A rumor here, a whisper from a doctor in an inundated emergency room there. One person panic-buys a half-dozen carts full of groceries and barricades their apartment, another person isn't quite sure what this new flu is. The situation escalates quickly and devastatingly, and the world begins to go dark.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Station Eleven' Is About a Devastating Pandemic — and It Began Filming Before COVID-19 Hit

If you're looking for another kind of post-apocalyptic show to watch, you're in luck. HBO Max is coming out with a series called Station Eleven. that follows the lives of survivors who have to pull their lives together and basically rebuild the world around them after a flu kills most of the world's population. Even though real life isn't this extreme, the plotline is definitely hitting close to home.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Station Eleven Teaser, Cardi B Is AMAs Host and More

A flu pandemic has ravaged society in a newly released teaser for HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven (premiering with its first three episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16). Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name, the 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama spans multiple timelines and follows the “survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” per the official synopsis. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), David Wilmot (The Alienist), Matilda...
TV & VIDEOS
Literary Hub

We finally have a release date (and new teaser) for Hiro Murai’s Station Eleven

In case you’ve been jonesing for a hopeful pandemic prestige series (apropos of absolutely nothing…), EW just dropped first looks, an appropriately moody teaser, and a long-awaited release date for the adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 bestseller, Station Eleven. The ten-episode limited series, led by Made for Love show-runner Patrick Sommerville and directed by Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, will premiere on HBO Max December 16.
TV SERIES
Esquire

The First Station Eleven Trailer Offers an Eerie Look at Post-Pandemic Life

In March 2020, at the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic in America, it felt, for a time, as if everyone was reading Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven. “I don’t know who in their right mind would want to read Station Eleven during a pandemic,” a bemused Mandel wrote on Twitter. In a time when life imitates art to a frightening degree, who would want to read a novel set in the aftermath of a lethal pandemic that takes out 99% of the global population, she was wondering. The answer: an awful lot of us.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Taps Sofia Boutella As A Sci-Fi Heroine

While his Warner Bros/DC Films Snyderverse may be dead, following the zombie action flick “Army of The Dead,” Zack Snyder seems to be developing a mutually beneficial working relationship with the streaming giant Netflix. After the success of his zombie film for the streamer, the filmmaker secured two projects in a row at Netflix: the sci-fi film “Rebel Moon” and “Planet of The Dead,” the latter being his sequel to “Army of The Dead.”
MOVIES

