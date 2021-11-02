‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel & Gael Garcìa Bernal Star In A Post-Apocalyptic Series About A Flu That Devastates Earth

"I stood looking over the damage, trying to remember the sweetness of life on Earth… But there is no before… only now." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a post-apocalyptic series titled Station Eleven, adapted from the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and re-imagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. It seems to be less about the apocalyptic virus itself, and more about the people who try to rebuild a new world after; what they look back on and draw from with most of humanity being gone now. The ensemble cast features Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler. This is a beautiful teaser, I'm totally hooked! No idea where this series came from, but it looks mesmerizing. And I'm glad it has some big ideas in it - the voiceover gave me the chills. This is a must watch first look.

