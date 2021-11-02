CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

EXCLUSIVE JPMorgan to restrict trading of some U.S. cannabis stocks -letter

By Shariq Khan, Matt Scuffham
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6izD_0ckVULOJ00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has told prime brokerage clients it will no longer let them buy certain U.S. cannabis-related securities beginning Nov. 8, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The move follows similar actions by other banks, including Credit Suisse, after the high-profile collapse of private fund Archegos Capital this year left several banks nursing losses.

The saga drew regulatory scrutiny and prompted banks across Wall Street to review how much risk they are prepared to take on in their prime brokerage businesses.

While many states have legalized the medical or recreational use of cannabis, the substance remains illegal under U.S. federal law, making it risky for banks to deal with cannabis-related businesses.

"J.P. Morgan (JPMS) has introduced a framework that is designed to comply with U.S. money laundering laws and regulations by restricting certain activities in the securities of U.S. Marijuana Related Businesses," the bank wrote to clients.

As of Nov. 8, the bank will not allow new purchases or short positions in the related businesses, but clients with existing positions will be allowed to liquidate them, it said.

The restrictions apply to companies with U.S. operations that are not listed on the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange and have a "direct nexus to marijuana-related activities."

Nasdaq and NYSE allow certain cannabis-related companies -- including Canadian companies that do not sell cannabis in the United States - to list their shares, but will not list companies involved in the direct cultivation or sales of the marijuana plant.

However, such companies have still found workarounds to trade on over-the-counter exchanges.

Cowen and Co, another U.S. bank active in the cannabis trading space, in September increased its cash margin requirements for all marijuana related trades on its platform, according to a letter it sent to clients.

A representative for Cowen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some investors have blamed recent selloffs in U.S. cannabis stocks on banks backing away from the sector and the new restrictions at JPMorgan and Cowen could add to the pressure.

The MSOS exchange-traded fund , which tracks U.S. marijuana stocks, has halved in value since hitting a peak in February.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Oct trade surplus with the United States at $40.75 bln

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States was $40.75 billion in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday, down from $42 billion in September. For the first ten months of the year, the surplus was $320.67 billion. Earlier in October, U.S. Trade...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for November

Jushi Holdings, Village Farms, and MariMed are all growing businesses with strong bottom lines. Jushi and MariMed are active in some of the hottest U.S. pot markets and their sales numbers could get even better over the long haul. Village Farms has a low-cost greenhouse in Canada that has enabled...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending gains from the previous session, while Dubai dipped into the red on profit-taking. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) added 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.9% and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpmorgan#Chase Co#Archegos Capital#Jpms#Nasdaq#Canadian
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks That Look Like Great Buys in November

Merck has a COVID-19 pill that, if approved for use, could generate billions for the company next year. Kraft is one of Buffett's largest holdings and the company just reported a solid earnings beat. Both of these stocks trade at relatively low forward price-to-earnings multiples. If you're looking for a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) took a -18% dive 17.89% to $284.02 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $213.47 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy