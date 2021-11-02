Soaring wheat prices are raising bread costs

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO