Agriculture

Soaring wheat prices are raising bread costs

By Megan Durisin
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat prices are surging from the U.S. to Russia, hitting a record in Europe and raising bread costs all over the world. And there may not be much relief soon. The crop — grown on more land than any other — was hit by droughts, frost and heavy rain this year...

www.seattletimes.com

Related
agfax.com

Wheat Prices Climb, Elevated Fertilizer Prices Persist

In its October Wheat Outlook report, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) pointed out that, “USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) published its Grain Stocks report on September 30, which indicated that wheat stocks as of September 1 this year were the lowest for that date since 2007. Stocks this year are especially tight based on a smaller crop, as indicated in the NASS Small Grains Annual Summary report, published concurrently with the stocks report.”
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Climbing wheat prices drive cost of pizza, pastries higher

The cost of pizza and pastries is on the rise. Wheat prices have climbed to an eight-year high as inclement weather has damaged a wide swath of the world’s crop. The big picture: Global protectionism plays into this as well. China holds much of the world’s wheat crop, but doesn’t...
AGRICULTURE
KEYT

UN: World food prices hit new peak; wheat harvests a factor

ROME (AP) — The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization says world food prices are the highest since July 2011, reflecting reduced wheat harvests and higher palm-oil prices. The Rome-based agency said Thursday that international prices of its sample food commodities basket rose by 3% in October, for a third straight month of increases. Reduced harvests by big exporters like Canada, Russia and the United States helped drive up wheat prices by 5%, while the Vegetable Oil Price Index soared by 9.6% in October, hitting an all-time high. Migrant worker shortages in Malaysia were a factor. Italy, a major pasta exporter as well as consumer, fears that product’s prices could soar in time for year-end holidays.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Europe#Winter Wheat#Inflation#French#Asian#African#Rabobank
EurekAlert

How bread wheat got its gluten: Tracing the impact of a long-lost relative on modern bread wheat

Genetic detective work has uncovered an obscure ancestor of modern bread wheat, in a finding similar to uncovering a famous long-lost relative through DNA analysis in humans. In a study which appears in Nature Biotechnology researchers sequenced the DNA from 242 unique accessions of Aegilops tauschii gathered over decades from across its native range - from Turkey to Central Asia.
GEORGIA STATE
Columbian

Poor Washington wheat harvest drives prices to a 15-year high

SPOKANE — The historically poor wheat production year in Washington has driven grain prices to levels not seen in nearly 15 years. Soft white wheat was selling in Portland on Thursday for $10.64 a bushel, nearly double the price seen on the same date a year ago. That’s slightly down from this year’s highest price logged in early September, but the past month has seen cash bids on par with the highest wheat prices since 2007, said Glen Squires, chief executive officer of the Washington Grain Commission.
WASHINGTON STATE
Quad-Cities Times

MARK-TO-MARKET: Home heating costs expected to soar

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) recently released Winter Fuels Outlook, the cost to heat your home this upcoming winter will be much higher. The EIA defines the winter season from October to March. Just how much your heating bill is expected to rise is dependent on how your home is heated.
DAVENPORT, IA
Effingham Radio

Consumers Face Soaring Prices Heading Into The Holidays

Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. That’s according to the “New York Times” which notes nearly every item that makes up a traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost more this year. Market analysts say turkey is on track to break the price-per-pound record...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
Jackson Hole Radio

Christmas tree prices to soar

If you are not the “do it yourself” kind of person when it comes to selecting and harvesting a Christmas tree, you might be in for a shock this year. It’s projected that live Christmas tree prices are going to rise 20 to 30 percent due to a mixture of rising demand, extreme heat, and drought affecting the trees.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan to buy Liquefied Natural Gas cargo at highest ever rate: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Amid the severe energy crisis in the country, the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure a Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the highest ever price of 30.6 dollars per million British thermal units (mmbtu), local media reported. Geo TV citing sources reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

