The Dallas Cowboys are riding a five game winning streak coming off their bye and into the NFL’s trade deadline. They would be wise to fortify some holes with smart trades. Expectations in Dallas are always high. They sky rocket when things go well. That is what is currently occurring for the 2021 Cowboys. There is a MVP candidate at quarterback, a pair of running backs on pace for over 1000 yards and a pair of wide receivers that may be the league’s best duo. Pair that offensive firepower with a defensive unit that is top five in takeaways and you can understand why Dallas’ eye is on more than just a playoff birth.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO