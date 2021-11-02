Lee grad Harrington named WAC Defensive POW

For the second time in his career, senior All-Ohio Athletic Conference defensive lineman Sekou Imani (Dover) has been named the OAC Defensive Player of the Week. Imani earned his second weekly accolade after recording six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble in BW's 41-7 victory over Wilmington College on Saturday. He was also named the 43rd Lee Tressel Shrine Classic Yellow Jacket Player of the Game. Imani was also the Dick Miller Community Day and Homecoming Defensive Player of the Game on October 2.
Comments / 0