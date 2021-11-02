CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lee grad Harrington named WAC Defensive POW

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee grad and Stephen F. Austin middle blocker Kelsey Harrington was named...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
kscbnews.net

Horyna is WAC Volleyball Player of the Year

It was never going to be an easy road within the Western Athletic Conference during the 2021 volleyball season. For the first time in many seasons, there was no clear-cut favorite to end the 10-year reign of the Garden City Lady Buffaloes for the team title. When the WAC Championship...
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Rio Grande Valley
Bowling Green Daily News

C-USA names Isenbarger Defensive Player of the Week

For the first time since 2017, the Western Kentucky volleyball team had two players named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks as Katie Isenbarger collected the accolade this week. The Zionsville, Ind., native helped WKU become the first 20-win team in the nation this season as...
BOCA RATON, FL
chatsports.com

Desjuan Johnson Named MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio - Junior defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson was named the MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week by the Mid-American Conference today for his performance in Toledo's 34-15 victory over Western Michigan on Oct. 23. Johnson had six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble...
TOLEDO, OH
Princeton Daily Clarion

Gibson Southern grad Klem named UINDY defensive player of the week

Gibson Southern graduate and Fort Branch native Cory Klem was named the University of Indianapolis defensive player of the week Tuesday for his performance during a 70-21 road win over Quincy University Saturday. Klem, a redshirt senior, racked up five total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and half a...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands grad Brayden Thimons key cog in Westminster's staunch defense

Westminster’s Scott Benzel has been coaching college football for two decades. As such, he can appreciate a guy who brings a little swagger to a defense. For the Titans, that guy is Highlands grad Brayden Thimons. Thimons, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior, spearheads a defense that held high-powered Washington & Jefferson to 174 yards of total offense in Saturday’s key 23-18 Titans win.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Reading Eagle

Twin Valley grad Peyton McDaniel named to All-Colonial Athletic Association preseason second team for women’s basketball

Peyton McDaniel, a Twin Valley grad and sophomore on the James Madison women’s basketball team, has been voted to the All-Colonial Athletic Association preseason second team, the conference announced Wednesday. McDaniel, a 6-0 guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 27.7 minutes per game in 16 games last...
BASKETBALL
KPLC TV

McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers named SLC Defensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Following a standout performance in Saturday’s 28-20 win over No. 16 Incarnate Word, McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers has been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Chambers, a graduate student from Houston, tallied a career-high four of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
michigantechhuskies.com

Gabriel named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior goalkeeper Erika Gabriel has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 25). Gabriel got the start in net for Michigan Tech on Sunday vs. Ferris State and had five saves on her way to her fourth shutout this season. The win for the Huskies handed the Bulldogs their first GLIAC loss this season and snapped their 13-game unbeaten streak, one shy of a school record.
HOUGHTON, MI
Times Reporter

College notes: Dover grad Imani OAC Defensive Player of the Week

For the second time in his career, senior All-Ohio Athletic Conference defensive lineman Sekou Imani (Dover) has been named the OAC Defensive Player of the Week. Imani earned his second weekly accolade after recording six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble in BW's 41-7 victory over Wilmington College on Saturday. He was also named the 43rd Lee Tressel Shrine Classic Yellow Jacket Player of the Game. Imani was also the Dick Miller Community Day and Homecoming Defensive Player of the Game on October 2.
DOVER, OH
pvpanthers.com

Cheatum Named Back-to-Back College Sports Madness SWAC Defensive Player

PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View's senior defensive back Drake Cheatum has been named the College Sports Madness SWAC Defensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive time. College Sports Madness, is a national website that covers and promotes collegiate athletic and covers all aspects of college sports, from recruiting through the professional draft.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
texags.com

Tyree Johnson named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

Texas A&M defensive Tyree Johnson was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week following a two-sack performance vs. South Carolina on Saturday night. Johnson shares the honor with Sam Williams of Ole Miss. This is the second time Johnson has been honored as a standout along the defensive front as...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy