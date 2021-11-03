CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Misses Q3 EPS by 47c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.47 worse than the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.56

CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Misses Q3 EPS by 56c

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.16), $0.56 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q1 EPS by 50c

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $555 million versus the consensus estimate of $553.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.99

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.99, versus Cdn$0.95 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TC Energy Corp. (TRP) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Groupon (GRPN) Tops Q3 EPS by 31c

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.14 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MFA Financial (MFA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MFA Financial (MFA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.25. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OFS Capital (OFS) click here.
STOCKS

