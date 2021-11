With deer becoming more active across New York State over the next couple of months, the State DMV and DEC are warning motorists to watch for deer on or near roadways. Officials say the months of October, November and December mark the breeding season, and the animals are more visible during that time. According to the University at Albany's Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 43% of the crashes in 2020 between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span. DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder says motorists should drive with extra caution to help avoid collisions with deer, and to be on the lookout for deer-crossing signs along roadways.

