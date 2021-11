Halloween weekend is here, but it isn’t the only holiday this upcoming week. Nov. 1-2 is Dias De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Day of the Dead is a two-day Mexican holiday that celebrates both life and death. During this event, families build ofrendas or altars which they decorate with pictures of deceased loved ones. Ofrendas are decorated with food, candles and marigold flowers. Marigolds are believed to help guide deceased loved ones pass over to the realm of the living during the Day of the Dead.

