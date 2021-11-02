CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (FRLA) Prices 8.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLA) announced today that it priced...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Initial Public Offering#Frla#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Raises Annual Dividend 42.9% to $2.00; 3% Yield

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) declared an annual dividend of $2.00 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 42.9% increase from the prior dividend of $1.40. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2021, to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Partners I Acquisition Corp. (MCAAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Mountain Partners I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAAU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (IQMD) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IQMDU) (NASDAQ: IQMD) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 18,000,000
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rent the Runway (RENT) Prices Upsized 17M Share IPO at $21/sh, at Top End of Pricing Range

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. In addition, Rent the Runway has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 of its Class A common stock. This represents an increase of 2,000,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 15,000,000 shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RENT." The offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Prices 2.3M Offering $10/sh

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 units, each consisting of one share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of its common stock at a per unit price of $10.00. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $10.00, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $23 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock surges after $4 billion buyout deal, including debt

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. shot up 10.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the New Jersey-based real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant industrial properties announced an agreement to be bought out in a cash deal valued at $4.0 billion, including debt, by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Under terms of the deal, Monmouth shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each Monmouth share they own, an 11.3% premium to Thursday's stock closing price of $18.86, and representing a market capitalization of about $2.06 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Monmouth's stock has gained 8.9% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.6%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CI&T Inc (CINT) Announces Upsized 19.44M Share IPO at $17-$19/sh

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) announce upsized 19,444,444 share IPO at $17-$19 per share. The company previous indicated 8.33M share IPO at $17-$19 per share.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Prices 3.75M ADS IPO at $12/sh

MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 ordinary shares of the Company with no nominal value per share) ("ADSs") at a price to the public of USD 12.00 per ADS1 for total gross proceeds of USD 45.0 million2 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Prices 1.5M Share IPO at $50/sh

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, ANI granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Announces Launch of 34.2M Share Secondary Offering and Concurrent 8.5M Share Repurchase

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that Vale S.A. and its affiliate (together, the "Selling Stockholder") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 34,176,574 shares of common stock of Mosaic, pursuant to a registration statement filed by Mosaic with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 34,176,574 shares represent all of the shares of common stock of Mosaic owned by the Selling Stockholder. No shares are being sold by Mosaic. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Onyx Acquisition Co. I (ONYX) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ: ONYXU) (NASDAQ: ONYX) opened for
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (MLAI) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MLAI) (NASDAQ: MLAIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 17,500,000
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) Prices Upsized 9.075M Share IPO at $20/sh

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines and aiming to become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,075,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Entrada. The gross proceeds to Entrada from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $181.5 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "TRDA" on October 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,361,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

