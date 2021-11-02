Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (FRLA) Prices 8.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 units, each consisting of one share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of its common stock at a per unit price of $10.00. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $10.00, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $23 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO