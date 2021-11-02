CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil price to hit $120 by June 2022 Bank of America

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brent crude benchmark will hit $120 per barrel by the end of June 2022, Bank of America (BofA) said in a research note this week, cited by Bloomberg. The catalyst for BofA's increased price forecast is the current global energy crisis that has seen prices for crude oil, coal, natural...

www.houstonmirror.com

Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

OPEC+: No More Oil For You!

At November’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, members agreed to keep the current oil output at an increase of 400,000 bpd for December, despite a call by some countries for more supply, which include Japan, India and the US. Members feel that the effects of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are still being realized and that a gradual increase is still the right decision. OPEC+ members also noted that although they recognized that supply was right tight now, they would rather keep output at current levels, than risk over-supplying the markets and pushing prices lower. They also blame increases in energy prices on events that are out of their control, such as the steep increase in the price of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: OPEC Won’t Expand Oil Output, But Gas Prices Will Decline in Short-Term

STATEWIDE–OPEC has decided to stick with its current plan of cautious monthly increases in oil production, even though industry experts hoped for more with gas prices and inflation on the rise lately. The OPEC Plus alliance, comprising members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
TRAFFIC
The Free Press - TFP

Oil Prices Surge Again After OPEC Ignores Biden

Oil prices surged again Friday after foreign producers ignored the Biden administration’s repeated requests to boost output and resolve global shortages. U.S. crude oil surpassed $80 per barrel while the lead foreign index broke $81 per barrel, both rising more than 1.5% compared to one day earlier, on Friday morning, according to the latest data. The Middle Eastern cartel Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian counterpart, collectively known as OPEC+, rebuked the Biden administration Thursday and chose not to alter previously announced plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

(Reuters) - U.S. shale producers’ decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc, Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC’s tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will America’s Oil Industry Open The Taps?

The price of oil has climbed to multi-year highs, and oil companies are raking it in. Though Big Oil typically opens the taps when oil prices are high, the industry is showing some incredible restraint. Big Oil is more than aware that world leaders are getting more serious than ever...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wjbc.com

Oil prices are on the rise, leading to higher prices at the pump

BLOOMINGTON – According to a local financial advisor, oil prices are rising, leading to higher gas prices at the pump. Chris Ruedi with Savant Wealth Management said America relies on international counterparts for oil, leading to a supply and demand issue. “(We are at) roughly or near $80 a barrel...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
lpgasmagazine.com

Pullback in propane prices may indicate buying opportunity

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses price protection in the context of a pullback in propane prices. Propane is heading back to pandemic lows of around 20 cents. Propane over 150...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts in its latest oil price outlook report, which was sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. Analysts at the company now expect Brent prices...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

