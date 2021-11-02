Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair will include information on mental health

Mental health resources will be among the information being provided during this Thursday’s City of Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair.

It’ll be held from 4-7 p.m.

Other resources available will include health services, food assistance, water use instruction, nutrition options and information on lead, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Events like what’s taking place in Benton Harbor can disrupt life and routines and cause residents to experience a variety of emotions, including fear for their health and their family’s health, stress and frustration,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “It can make even everyday challenges more difficult for some people, so we want to make sure City of Benton Harbor residents are aware there is support available either over the phone or in-person.”

The resource fair is being hosted for Benton Harbor residents to learn about the health impacts of lead and resources available to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes.

It’ll include representatives from local community organizations, the city, the Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, MDHHS and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It is being held at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission/Virginia Edwards Community Center.

Attendees are asked to wear masks, which will be available at the event.

Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are urged to use it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

To arrange water delivery to homebound residents or those without transportation in the city, contact 211.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 – 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Thursday, Nov. 4

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m.-noon.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 4.-6 p.m. (Self-service)

Friday, Nov. 5

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7