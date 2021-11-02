Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., the unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Rd, just east of Haven. The deputies found methamphetamine that was stored in a quart-sized plastic baggie, which later weighed in at 1 lb. Underneath one of the seats, there was a loaded M-11 9mm firearm. There were several other items of drug paraphernalia found throughout the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of numerous drug charges.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO