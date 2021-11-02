CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

 4 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft...

Kansas burglary suspect hid in bathroom at McDonalds

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 2147 SW Westport Drive on a burglary to the animal clinic, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While officers were in route to the clinic, citizens saw an individual acting suspicious...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. man out of prison caught taking package from woman's porch

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged porch theft from a home. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported an unknown suspect taking a package from the front porch of her home, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Through the examination of video, Flock Safety License Plate...
KANSAS STATE
🎥Prosecutor declines to file charges in fatal Kansas police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says that a Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings Thursday into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase.
KANSAS STATE
Ex-prisoner in Kan. says he was left alone after severe injury

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former inmate at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, claims in a lawsuit that he was left untreated for days after suffering a paralyzing injury. The lawsuit filed last week on behalf of 58-year-old Brent Kehler names several prison officers and medical staff. Kehler pleaded...
KANSAS STATE
Police: SW Kan. school locked down after man threatens priest

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an incident that temporarily forced a southwest Kansas school into lockdown, according to a media release from Garden City Police. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 503 St. John Street in Garden City...
KANSAS STATE
Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making false information, computer unlawful acts and theft by deception in the 600 block of McCall Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. K-State Federal Credit Union...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
Man who escaped from Kansas jail convicted in double killing

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of two men in southeast Kansas in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus, Kan. entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Cherokee County District Court.
KANSAS STATE
Six arrested after fight breaks out at Kansas high school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days. KAKE-TV reports that four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students...
KANSAS STATE
Police: Suspect in Georgia killing captured in Kansas

NEOSHO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the January murder of a man in Georgia have made an arrest in Kansas. After months of searching, the US Marshals Service and the Chanute Police Department arrested 41-year-old Adrian Weston Wednesday in Chanute, Kansas, according to the Chanute Police Department. Weston is being...
GEORGIA STATE
Two arrested after pound of meth and gun found in car Wednesday

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., the unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Rd, just east of Haven. The deputies found methamphetamine that was stored in a quart-sized plastic baggie, which later weighed in at 1 lb. Underneath one of the seats, there was a loaded M-11 9mm firearm. There were several other items of drug paraphernalia found throughout the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of numerous drug charges.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kansas man jailed after chase in reported stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy observed a white 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser near SW 77th Street and SW Auburn Road. That vehicle was believed to be associated with a recent incident within the City of Topeka and stolen. That officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver later identified as 29-year-old Mark A. O’Brien failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.
KANSAS STATE
30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Kan. man accused of involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the October 27, shooting death of 22-year-old Chase Anderson in Hoisington. Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Hoisington Police arrested 32-year-old Adam M. Sullivan of Hoisington, on requested charges of involuntary manslaughter connected to the shooting, according to a media release from the KBI.
KANSAS STATE
Woman from Amber Alert enters plea in death of Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kansas City, Kansas. Olivia Jansen was found dead after her grandparents raised concerns about her safety in a case that drew attention the state agency responsible for overseeing young children.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man dies after SUV rolls into ditch

STANTON COUNTY–A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Friday in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Bryce L. Stude, 28, Eudora, was eastbound on U.S. 160 just west of Kansas Highway 27. The SUV left the roadway to the north....
KANSAS STATE
KC women charged after man's body found in illegal dumping area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two women face charges after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were initially called Oct. 26 after a city worker discovered a body while looking into illegal dumping activity. In federal court records, a detective said the body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Man dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway

LINN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Phillip A. Murray, 53, Bella Visa, Arkansas, was traveling on U.S. 69 three miles north of Pleasanton. The pickup left the right side of...
LINN COUNTY, KS
