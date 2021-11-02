Owasso man’s truck honoring his grandmother stolen

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man is asking for help after someone stole his truck while he was at a birthday dinner in midtown Tulsa.

Jonas Hopper says more than the truck, its what was inside that leaves him devastated now. Hopper was at Red Lobster near 51st and Yale Saturday evening, when he says he walked out after dinner and realized his truck was missing.

He says a witness saw what happened and told him a man got out of a Silver Sedan and walked up with a hammer and screw drive.

“He busted the door handle, and was pretty much in and out in 30 seconds,” Hopper says. The witness told Hopper he hopped the curve and drove off.

Hopper says he’s been working on this truck since high school, adding custom parts and stickers in honor of his grandma, who died of ovarian cancer.

Jonas Hopper with his grandma Hopper says his truck was a tribute to his grandma who died from cancer, its known around town as the "cancer truck".

“It was more of a way of showing respect and honor to people who’ve had cancer. All my friends and everyone around town calls it the cancer truck,” he says.

About 30 days ago, Hopper quit his job to start his own detailing business. It’s something he says he’s always dreamed of doing. The problem is most of the supplies for that business, such as a power washer, generator, water tank, and more, were all in the trunk. Now they’re gone, and it’s hard for Hopper to continue his business, Reaper Custom Auto and Detail.

He wants to tell the thief, “You’re not just getting a vehicle. You’re pretty much destroying peoples’ lives with senseless acts and stupidity.”

He spent the day trying to find surveillance video in the area. Anyone who might recognize the truck, please reach out to police.

The stolen equipment is believed to cost around $7,000 and the truck around $30,000. A GoFundMe was started to help replace his equipment.

