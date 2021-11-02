CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Peterson finds the perfect throwback fit in Tennessee

By Mark Craig
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Johnson, the NFL's second overall draft pick in 2007, caught his last pass on Jan. 3, 2016, exited the league and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection on Aug. 8, 2021. He is 36 years and 34 days old. Adrian Peterson,...

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
Adrian Peterson signs with Titans: Veteran joining Tennessee with Derrick Henry set to undergo foot surgery

The Tennessee Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry for potentially the rest of the season due to a foot injury, so the AFC contender will need to find someone to replace him in the backfield. And it didn't take long for the club to identify their emergency option as Tennessee has signed veteran Adrian Peterson, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. This signing comes after Peterson worked out for the team on Monday.
NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
Titans signing Palestine’s Adrian Peterson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine native Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. According to multiple NFL insider Ian Rapoport , Peterson will be signed to the Titans practice aquad and then elivated up to the main roster. Peterson retweeted Rapoport’s tweet. The Titan are not expecting Derrick Henry to...
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Adrian Peterson News

The Tennessee Titans fear they’ve lost running back Derrick Henry for the season. Henry, an MVP candidate at the running back position, reportedly suffered a significant foot injury during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The elite running back might be out for the rest of the year. Henry has...
Titans Turn To Whatever’s Left Of Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans have found themselves in a dire situation, as their game-breaking running back Derrick Henry needs surgery for a foot injury and will be out for much of, but not necessarily the entire rest of the season. The Titans had placed backup RB Darrynton Evans on season-ending injured reserve a couple of days ago, so he won’t be available. Nominal new No. 1 Jeremy McNichols has seven carries so far this year, and 56 over five NFL seasons. This is how an NFL team in 2021 finds itself giving Adrian Peterson a call.
Report: Titans to work out former Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a potentially massive blow on Sunday when Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. The team is already exploring contingency plans. Henry will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday, but the fear is that he may have suffered a season-ending injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Titans will bring in Adrian Peterson for a workout this week.
Adrian Peterson signs with Titans after Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans have wasted no time bolstering their backfield in the week of Derrick Henry’s injury. The Titans have signed former Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson, according to multiple reports. Peterson has officially signed with Tennessee’s practice squad but is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro running back is signing to the Titans' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury. Rapoport added that the Titans plan to elevate Peterson to the active roster.
Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans

If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him. Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.
Official: Titans sign RBs Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman

The Tennessee Titans made it official Tuesday with the signings of running backs Adrian Peterson and D'Onta Foreman to their practice squad. The moves come in the aftermath of Derrick Henry's broken foot. The league's leading rusher is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks.
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”
