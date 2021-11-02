5 Hot LGBTQIA+ Destinations To Escape To This Holiday Season

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, a city landmark hotel and the only AAA Five Diamond hotel in the city, and The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, a luxurious AAA Five Diamond resort situated amongst the snow-clad mountains at Northstar California Resort, are teaming up to offer the ultimate winter getaway with the debut of the City to Slopes package. Available from November 19, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the splurge-worthy offer includes a curated four-day itinerary with a host of unforgettable experiences, such as an extravagant shopping spree, wine and caviar tasting, impressive live entertainment in San Francisco, followed by private air transportation to Lake Tahoe where the journey continues with a private chef’s table experience and unparalleled ski in/ski out adventures.
