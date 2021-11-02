CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Joseph a hidden gem for WVU

By Bob Hertzel For the Exponent Telegram
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Neal Brown picked up on a pattern rather quickly in the early days of his first year as West Virginia’s head coach. It seemed to him that every time a player who had been through the program came into the Puskar Center, their first stop was...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

The Morning After: Placing the Blame Where it Belongs

Morgantown, West Virginia – Typically, when West Virginia has played poorly in recent years, the offensive line takes the blame from coaches and fans alike. “The offensive line” is a vague, general excuse for the offense struggling. It’s not one person, it’s the “entire offensive line.”. West Virginians do not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU players, alumni, coaches, and staffers react to Mike Joseph story

Earlier today, we posted a clip from Neal Brown's press conference praising Head Coach for Football Strength and Conditioning Mike Joseph. Like we do for every story we put up on the site, we then tweeted out the link to the story for those to see on social media. What followed was something new. Feedback. Tons of it. Well, that part is not exactly new, but the fact that it came from player after player - current and former - as well as current and former staffers was new. Praise among praise being heaped on Joseph, all concurring with what the video said - Mike Joseph might be the most beloved man in WVU Football. Check out some of the responses below.
FOOTBALL
Times West Virginian

Fairmont native Mike Joseph helps toughen WVU's linemen

MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown picked up on a pattern rather quickly in the early days of his first year as West Virginia’s head coach. It seemed to him that every time a player who had been through the program came into the Puskar Center, their first stop was in the weight room to see the Mountaineers strength coach, Mike Joseph.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU offense shut down by OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You know it’s been a bad day at the office when you coach a football team and your most successful play in the game is a punt. That’s how it was Saturday afternoon for Neal Brown and his West Virginia football team as it lost, 24-3, to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys as boos cascaded down upon them from their own fans on numerous occasions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
Person
Noel Devine
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Person
Neal Brown
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wvu#Wv News#Mountaineers#Fairmont State#Notre Dame
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy