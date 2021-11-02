Joseph a hidden gem for WVU

Earlier today, we posted a clip from Neal Brown's press conference praising Head Coach for Football Strength and Conditioning Mike Joseph. Like we do for every story we put up on the site, we then tweeted out the link to the story for those to see on social media. What followed was something new. Feedback. Tons of it. Well, that part is not exactly new, but the fact that it came from player after player - current and former - as well as current and former staffers was new. Praise among praise being heaped on Joseph, all concurring with what the video said - Mike Joseph might be the most beloved man in WVU Football. Check out some of the responses below.

