Energy Industry

Russia: OPEC+ May Not Need To Boost Supply More Than Planned

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should not be taken for granted that the OPEC+ alliance needs to raise its monthly oil production more than currently planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the U.S. call this weekend for more oil supplies to the market. The refusal of OPEC+ to increase...

oilprice.com

