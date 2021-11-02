CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police say accused carjacker pointed gun at them

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCjuz_0ckVN7nV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a man and pointed a gun at officers.

Police said the incident happened in South Memphis at a stop sign at Beechwood Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police the suspect, Kevin Shaw, approached his car at the stop sign and demanded he get out.

The victim said that when he refused, Shaw fired a shot into the ground, pulled him out of the vehicle, then fled the scene.

10-year-old child shot in the leg in Frayser

Police located the carjacked car with Shaw inside the next day on Laudeen Drive in Whitehaven. When they approached the car, he began running.

According to reports, Shaw pointed a gun at the officers after they chased him behind a residence.

Once they were finally able to detain him, police said Shaw refused to put his hands behind his back, causing officers to stun him.

He was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

MORE TOP STORIES →

No bond has been set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Police: three robbed at gunpoint in Parkway village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three men after an armed robbery in the Parkway Village area on November 4. According to MPD, the suspects approached two women and a man outside a parking lot near the intersection of American Way and Perkins. Police said the trio pulled out Draco-style pistols and demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man shoots at driver, follows him home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was detained after he shot at another man and followed him home after a car accident Saturday afternoon, police said. The car accident happened in the area of Raleigh-Millington and Egypt Central. Police said the man told them he left the scene after Taylor showed him his gun because he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man shot to death in South Memphis after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in South Memphis early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on South Bellevue Boulevard near Orgill Avenue at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged as step-daughter shot in the neck, wife struck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has been charged after an altercation on October 31 with family outside their North Memphis apartment escalated when he struck his wife with a pistol and shot his step-daughter in the neck. According to MPD records, Charles Miller has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

MPD: Man starts fire after locked inside mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless man was charged with arson Friday night after he started a fire while he was locked inside a Memphis mall, police say. Police say officers and the Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire inside the east side entrance of Oak Court Mall around 11:44 p.m. when they found the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of filing fake quit claim deed, stealing thousands from father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman accused of forging her father’s signature, selling his house and stealing nearly $48,000 from him. Clarissa Nicklos, 55, has been charged with forgery, identity theft and theft of property. According to police, Nicklos’s father received a visit Tuesday from a representative of a company trying to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in North Memphis car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the grandson of a community activist at a car wash in North Memphis. The marshals say agents arrested Ozar Faulkner at an apartment on complex on Asa Drive Friday morning. Faulkner was wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Braylon […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run off McLean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom is desperate for answers after her son was killed in a hit-in-run accident at a busy intersection. That accident happened October 30 – at James and McLean in Frayser. She wants someone to come forward with information about her son’s death, so they have can have closure following what been a very […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Shaw
WREG

Man killed after trying to rob 77-year-old in Chicago

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police. Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Pair caught red-handed with burglar tools, stolen stuff, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies say two men face burglary charges after being caught red-handed with a truck full of burglary tools and stolen items. Bradley David Moore and Anthony James Cuneo were arrested after their red pickup truck was pulled over near Church Road in DeSoto County. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police targets gangs to cut crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Police Department is now targeting who they believe is contributing to the growing crime numbers in the city. MPD’s Multi-Agency Gang unit believes gang activity is a contributing factor for the alarming increase in crime over the last two years. Lieutenant Andre Pruit, with the Multi-Agency Gang unit said gangs […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting in North Memphis that left two people injured Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at noon at 1167 Evergreen Street. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other victim is in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjacker
WREG

Second suspect charged after Applebee’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a second suspect has been charged in connection with a triple shooting at a southeast Shelby County Applebee’s. The sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Vincent Brown is facing several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, theft of property and aggravated assault. Three people were injured during the shooting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged in Southwest Memphis shooting, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly robbery in southwest Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on October 30 on the 700 block of W. Mitchell when a man crashed his car after being shot. Michael McNeal and another person were sitting in a Mercedes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Memphis man busted in boxcar burglary sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with 17 counts of burglary after an operation conducted by Memphis Police and CSX Railroad Police in response to a large number of train car thefts. Agents with the Memphis Police Cargo Theft Taskforce and CSX Railroad Special agents conducted the operation after receiving reports of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two wanted after armed carjacking in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men who may be responsible for a carjacking in Oakhaven. Police say the carjacking happened October 25 at 3:25 p.m. in the Southwood Townhomes on Shannon Circle near Tchulahoma and Raines. According to police, the victims said they were approached by two men with handguns. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy