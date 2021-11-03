CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile delivers mixed Q3 results, adds 1.3M postpaid net additions

By Stephanie Condon
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile published mixed third quarter financial results on Tuesday but raised its 2021 guidance. The wireless carrier also boasted 1.3 million postpaid net additions in the quarter. Its total customer count increased to 106.9 million. T-Mobile's net income in Q3 came to $691 million, with diluted earnings per share...

www.zdnet.com

MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hydrofarm Holdings Q3 Net Sales Improve 28% YoY To $123.8M, Reaffirms Guidance

Hydroponics equipment provider Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) announced its financial results Thursday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting net sales of $123.8 million, compared to $96.7 million in the prior-year period. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights vs. Prior Year Period. Gross profit increased 64.9% to $30.0 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Xero posts half-year net loss as investment in product development grows

Xero has reported a net loss of NZ$5.92 million for the six months to 30 September 2021, a significant difference compared to last year's NZ$34 million net profit. In EBDITA terms, Xero also saw a 19% decline year-on year from NZ$121 million to NZ$98 million. Free cashflow was also down to NZ$6.4 million compared to NZ$54 million during the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
ZDNet

AI chip startup Cerebras nabs $250 million Series F round at over $4 billion valuation

Cerebras Systems, the five-year-old AI chip startup that has created the world's largest computer chip, on Wednesday announced it has received a Series F round of $250 million led by venture capital firms Edge Capital via its Alpha Wave Ventures and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund. Returning investors participating in the round include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Eclipse Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and VY Capital.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Q3 Net Loss Hits $263.45M, Revenue Improves 40.6% YoY, Reaffirms Guidance

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) announced its financial results Thursday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting revenue of $215.5 million, up by 40.6% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $56.4 million, or 26.2% of revenue, an increase of 24.0% quarter-over-quarter;. Gross profit excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Opendoor shares surge 21%: 'We're very good at this,' says CFO

Opendoor, which uses artificial intelligence to make cash offers on homes for sale, this afternoon reported Q3 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations. Its outlook for this quarter was higher as well. The report sent Opendoor shares surging by 21% in late trading. The report comes a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

BioNTech Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results; Issues Guidance

BioNTech (BNTX) delivered upbeat Q3 2021 results driven by a rapid increase in the supply and sales of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company also had a strong quarter in its oncology pipeline as it leveraged multiple therapeutic platforms. Based in Germany, BioNTech develops and manufactures next-generation therapies for cancer, allergies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ZDNet

SK Telecom adds nearly 1 million new 5G subscribers in Q3

SK Telecom said on Wednesday that it recorded just shy of 5 trillion won in revenue and 400 billion won in operating income during the third quarter, an increase of 5% and 11.7%, respectively, from a year ago. The telco said it saw sustained growth across all its businesses. Its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

FuboTV says it passed 1 million paid subscribers

Shares of FuboTV Inc. were initially down 3% in extended trading Tuesday after the streaming service reported fiscal third-quarter results. FuboTV reported a net loss of $105.9 million, or 74 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $274.1 million, or $6.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time items, the company announced a net loss of $81.3 million, or 59 cents a share. Revenue shot up 156% to $156.7 million from $61.2 million a year ago. The company also disclosed it recently passed 1 million paid subscribers. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 61 cents a share on revenue of $143.5 million. FuboTV stock is up 19% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Fiverr beats Wall Street estimates, brings in $74.3 million in Q3

Freelancer platform Fiverr released its Q3 figures on Wednesday, showing a 42% year-over-year revenue growth. The company reported a revenue of $74.3 million for Q3 alongside a non-GAAP EPS of $0.21. The figures beat Wall Street estimates of a $0.02 EPS and a revenue estimate of $71 million. Active buyers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Carrols Restaurant Reports Mixed Q3 Results As Inflation Weighs

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: TAST) reported third-quarter FY21 restaurant sales growth of 3.6% year-on-year, to $421.70 million, beating the analyst consensus of $417.99 million. Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King restaurants increased 2.7%, and Popeyes restaurants decreased 3.2%. Total costs and expenses rose 7.2% Y/Y to $425.4 million. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

PayPal Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Unveils Tie-Up With Amazon

Investing.com - PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) trimmed its guidance on earnings, but raised its full-year revenue outlook after reporting mixed third-quarter results following a drag from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ). The payments company also unveiled a partnership with Amazon to allow its users to pay via mobile payment service Venmo.
ECONOMY

