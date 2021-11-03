CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Akamai Q3 results top expectations, Q4 view misses; increases buyback authority

By Tiernan Ray
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet bandwidth pioneer Akamai Technologies this afternoon reported Q3 revenue and profit that both topped analysts' expectations, and said it increased its stock buyback authorization by $1.8 billion, but missed Wall Street's expectations with its forecast for this quarter. The report initially sent Akamai shares up 3% in late...

www.zdnet.com

hypebeast.com

Disney's Q4 2021 Performance Misses Expectations as Streaming Subscription Growth Slows

Amid slowing growth for its Disney+ streaming platform, media giant Disney has failed to meet expectations for Q4 of 2021. According to the company, revenue came in at $18.53 billion USD over the past quarter, falling just shy of the $15.78 billion USD expectation. Earnings per share dropped 20 cents year on year to 37 cents per share, as opposed to the predicted 49 cents per share. Most importantly, Disney+ subscriptions only reached 118.1 million, coming 1.5 million short of the 119.6 expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Sientra misses earnings expectations but shares still gain after Q3 report

Goleta-based Sientra missed analysts’ expectations when it released financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Nov. 10, posting a net loss when accounting for certain one-time factors such as the relief of its paycheck protection program loan. Sientra, a plastic surgery device company specializing in breast implants, had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Pretium Resources Misses Q3 Expectations

Pretium Resources (PVG) reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results, missing both earnings and revenue estimates. However, shares of the Canadian gold producer have gained 24.2% over the past six months. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>. Quarterly Performance. In Q3, adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share fell short of analysts’ expectations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Akamai Technologies#Guardicore#Security Technology Group#Edge Technology Group#Company
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Nio's Q3 Loss Beat Expectations. But Q4 Probably Won't

Nio's third-quarter revenue and loss both beat analyst expectations. Management warned that supply-chain issues will last a while longer. But the company has plenty of cash, and future-product programs are on track. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) reported a loss for the third quarter that was narrower than Wall...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Opendoor shares surge 21%: 'We're very good at this,' says CFO

Opendoor, which uses artificial intelligence to make cash offers on homes for sale, this afternoon reported Q3 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations. Its outlook for this quarter was higher as well. The report sent Opendoor shares surging by 21% in late trading. The report comes a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Optus returns to net profit with revenue down for first half

Optus has recorded AU$35 million in net profit for the first half to September 30, recording a AU$58 million turnaround on last year's AU$23 million loss, but it's still a long way short of the AU$235 million posted in 2019. The Singaporean-owned telco recorded a 3.5% drop in revenue to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Opendoor’s Q3 Results Beat Expectations; Shares Surge

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) jumped 14.8% in the extended trading session on Wednesday after the digital platform for residential real estate reported upbeat results for the third quarter of 2021. Results in Detail. The company reported a smaller-than-expected loss per share of $0.09 against the consensus estimate of...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Five9 stock prediction as it guides Q4 and FY2021 results above expectations

Five9 shares on Tuesday rallied 15% after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Monday after markets closed, beating expectations. Five9 also issued fiscal Q4 and FY2021 results above the consensus Street forecasts. On Monday, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares skyrocketed 15% after announcing its...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

ABN Amro considers share buyback as Q3 profit thumps expectations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ABN Amro said on Wednesday it was looking to buy back its shares, as the Dutch bank reported an unexpected 14% increase in third-quarter net profit helped by economic recovery and the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns. ABN’s net profit of 343 million euros ($396.3 million) for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Workhorse Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) has delivered disappointing results for the third quarter of 2021. The company designs and builds electric-powered delivery and utility vehicles. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share, wider than the estimated loss of $0.33 per share. In the prior-year quarter, Workhorse had reported a loss of $0.78 per share. (See Workhorse stock charts on TipRanks)
ECONOMY
ZDNet

SK Telecom adds nearly 1 million new 5G subscribers in Q3

SK Telecom said on Wednesday that it recorded just shy of 5 trillion won in revenue and 400 billion won in operating income during the third quarter, an increase of 5% and 11.7%, respectively, from a year ago. The telco said it saw sustained growth across all its businesses. Its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Upstart Provides Upbeat Q4 Outlook on Better-than-Expected Q3 results

Artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform Upstart Holdings (UPST) has provided upbeat fourth-quarter revenue guidance after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Despite this, shares of the company plunged 20.2% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after closing 6.2% lower on the day. Results in Detail. The company registered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

