North Jackson, OH

Jackson-Milton High School Basketball Schedules

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWQxP_0ckVLz0Y00

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Jackson-Milton High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – Mathews
Dec. 7 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 10 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 14 – at Lowellville
Dec. 17 – at Sebring
Dec. 21 – McDonald
Dec. 26 – vs. Leetonia (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Dec. 27 – Lisbon
Jan. 4 – Waterloo
Jan. 7 – at Springfield
Jan. 11 – Western Reserve
Jan. 14 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 18 – United
Jan. 21 – Lowellville
Jan. 25 – Sebring
Jan. 28 – at McDonald
Feb. 1 – at Waterloo
Feb. 4 – Springfield
Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 15 – at Columbiana
Feb. 18 – at East Canton

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – United
Nov. 29 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 2 – Brookfield
Dec. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 9 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 13 – at Lowellville
Dec. 16 – at Sebring
Dec. 20 – McDonald
Dec. 23 – at Leetonia
Dec. 30 – East Palestine
Jan. 3 – Waterloo
Jan. 6 – Springfield
Jan. 10 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 20 – Lowellville
Jan. 24 – Sebring
Jan. 27 – at McDonald
Jan. 31 – at Waterloo
Feb. 3 – at Springfield
Feb. 7 – Western Reserve
Feb. 10 – at Columbiana
Feb. 12 – at Lisbon

Jackson-Milton High School

Nickname: The Blue Jays

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page

For more information, visit the Jackson-Milton Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the JMHS basketball schedule please contact support

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

