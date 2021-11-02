Jackson-Milton High School Basketball Schedules

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Jackson-Milton High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – Mathews

Dec. 7 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 14 – at Lowellville

Dec. 17 – at Sebring

Dec. 21 – McDonald

Dec. 26 – vs. Leetonia (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Dec. 27 – Lisbon

Jan. 4 – Waterloo

Jan. 7 – at Springfield

Jan. 11 – Western Reserve

Jan. 14 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 18 – United

Jan. 21 – Lowellville

Jan. 25 – Sebring

Jan. 28 – at McDonald

Feb. 1 – at Waterloo

Feb. 4 – Springfield

Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 15 – at Columbiana

Feb. 18 – at East Canton

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – United

Nov. 29 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 2 – Brookfield

Dec. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 9 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 13 – at Lowellville

Dec. 16 – at Sebring

Dec. 20 – McDonald

Dec. 23 – at Leetonia

Dec. 30 – East Palestine

Jan. 3 – Waterloo

Jan. 6 – Springfield

Jan. 10 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 13 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 20 – Lowellville

Jan. 24 – Sebring

Jan. 27 – at McDonald

Jan. 31 – at Waterloo

Feb. 3 – at Springfield

Feb. 7 – Western Reserve

Feb. 10 – at Columbiana

Feb. 12 – at Lisbon

Jackson-Milton High School

Nickname: The Blue Jays

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page .

For more information, visit the Jackson-Milton Local Schools website .

If you have corrections to the JMHS basketball schedule please contact support .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.