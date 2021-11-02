Jackson-Milton High School Basketball Schedules
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Jackson-Milton High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 3 – Mathews
Dec. 7 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 10 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 14 – at Lowellville
Dec. 17 – at Sebring
Dec. 21 – McDonald
Dec. 26 – vs. Leetonia (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Dec. 27 – Lisbon
Jan. 4 – Waterloo
Jan. 7 – at Springfield
Jan. 11 – Western Reserve
Jan. 14 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 18 – United
Jan. 21 – Lowellville
Jan. 25 – Sebring
Jan. 28 – at McDonald
Feb. 1 – at Waterloo
Feb. 4 – Springfield
Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 11 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 15 – at Columbiana
Feb. 18 – at East Canton
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – United
Nov. 29 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 2 – Brookfield
Dec. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 9 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 13 – at Lowellville
Dec. 16 – at Sebring
Dec. 20 – McDonald
Dec. 23 – at Leetonia
Dec. 30 – East Palestine
Jan. 3 – Waterloo
Jan. 6 – Springfield
Jan. 10 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 20 – Lowellville
Jan. 24 – Sebring
Jan. 27 – at McDonald
Jan. 31 – at Waterloo
Feb. 3 – at Springfield
Feb. 7 – Western Reserve
Feb. 10 – at Columbiana
Feb. 12 – at Lisbon
Jackson-Milton High School
Nickname: The Blue Jays
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451
