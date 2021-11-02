CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Share the Warmth Blanket Drive Kicks off in Mecosta County

By Lauren Turner
 4 days ago

Robin Marvel is a motivational speaker, author and advocate for those less fortunate. Pulling from her own harsh childhood, Robin has made it her mission to help those in need, especially in northern Michigan

In an effort to keep the homeless warm this winter, Marvel has created a blanket drive and one of the major supporters of this initiative is her employer, Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KK0n_0ckVLZFm00

Blankets can be dropped off at:

Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Restore, 18387 Northland Dr., Big Rapids

• Levi’s TDI’s Auto Repair Shop, 151 Gooch St., Hersey

• Q’s Grocery, 660 N. Main St., Hersey

For more information on Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Click Here

For more information on Robin Marvel Click Here

