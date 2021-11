ATHOL, Mass. (AP) _ L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Friday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period. _____

