SpaceX wins Skynet launch contract

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX has won a contract to launch Skynet on a Falcon 9 rocket in 2025. Instead of a self-aware, apocalyptic AI, though, “Skynet” refers to the United Kingdom’s planned Skynet 6A spacecraft – part of a family of military communications satellites that far predate their science fiction namesake. It will be...

