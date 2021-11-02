CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker gets COVID-19 booster shot ahead of first overseas trip as governor

Lincoln Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker became one of the 800,000-plus Illinoisans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday ahead of his first overseas trip as governor. Pritzker and his top staff planned to depart to London on Tuesday to meet with business leaders on economic development opportunities in Illinois before heading...

www.lincolncourier.com

PUBLIC HEALTH

