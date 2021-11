Recent tests demonstrated that a mothership aircraft could launch and recover an X-61A Gremlins drone in flight. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency says a specially equipped C-130 Hercules cargo plane successfully recovered an X-61A Gremlins drone in mid-air last month. That round of testing also saw two X-61As flying together and showed that one of the drones could be refurbished and launched on a second mission within 24 hours of its first one. These are all key capabilities that the Gremlins program has been working to demonstrate, as you can read more about in The War Zone's past reporting here.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO